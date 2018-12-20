DECA students place at competition

Clinton High School DECA students competed in regional competition in Greensboro Dec. 18. Students took a 100 question exam that counted for a third of their score and completed one role play in their areas. Winners were Kayla Yang, apparel and accessories; Noah Jackson, retail merchandise; Ella Faison, apparel and accessories; and Ty Randleman, entrepreneurship, where he placed first place overall. -

Clinton High School DECA students competed in regional competition in Greensboro Dec. 18. Students took a 100 question exam that counted for a third of their score and completed one role play in their areas. Winners were Kayla Yang, apparel and accessories; Noah Jackson, retail merchandise; Ella Faison, apparel and accessories; and Ty Randleman, entrepreneurship, where he placed first place overall.