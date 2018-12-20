Program makes degree more affordable

Clinton Police Department’s assistant chief Anthony Davis works with Sampson Community College as an instructor in Criminal Justice classes. -

If you ever wanted a criminal justice career but haven’t started your studies yet, you may be in luck. A program offered to Sampson Community College students through the North Carolina Department of Justice could make a significant impact against financial obstacles in pursuit of a solid career path.

The N.C. Criminal Justice Fellows Program will provide forgivable educational loans for high school seniors who agree to enter a criminal justice profession in North Carolina. This fellowship will fund an Applied Associates Degree in Criminal Justice or Committee approved related field of study, from any North Carolina Community College System school in an eligible county of which Sampson is included.

“The Criminal Justice Fellows Program is a great benefit to our students, the community and our local agencies that may consider hiring our students one day,” says Jennifer Wiley, Division Chair of Business and Occupational Technology for the college. “The Criminal Justice Technology Department appreciates the opportunity to produce our community’s criminal justice workers”

There are certain requirements and limits with the program but students who have wanted a degree in Criminal Justice are urged to apply for funds. The program can aid students in achieving their goals by offering a forgivable loan to acquire an Associate in Applied Sciences degree for criminal justice. The purpose of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Fellows Program is to recruit talented high school graduates into the criminal justice profession. While other expenses would be due, the cost of tuition would be paid for under certain guidelines.

Applications for this unique program will be accepted beginning on Jan. 1 of 2019 and candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible given the limited number of recipients who are accepted throughout the state. To learn more about applications and restrictions, contact Wiley at [email protected] or at 910-900-4054.

Clinton Police Department’s assistant chief Anthony Davis works with Sampson Community College as an instructor in Criminal Justice classes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_criminaljustice.jpg Clinton Police Department’s assistant chief Anthony Davis works with Sampson Community College as an instructor in Criminal Justice classes.