Roseboro Elementary honors students

The Roseboro Elementary School Students of the Month for December were recently honored for their achievements. Pictured are Ryder Smith, Ethan Taylor, Joel Cruz Campos, Derrick Ingram, Killean Muzzy, Ariel Faison, Gavin Lockwood, Za’Nyla Odell-Smith, Joshua McDuffie, Michaela Royal, Knyla Rivera, Owen Faircloth, Kimora Falcon, Hailey Kersey, Stephen Melvin, Ashton House, Sharon Gonzalez De La Cruz, Kaylin Masker, and Sanai James.