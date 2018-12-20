Give the gift of you this Christmas

What gifts are you giving your family for Christmas this year? Does anyone really need anything when we have everything? Do you give your loved ones everything …but you?

Billy Graham’s Christmas saying stirred this story on a stormy Saturday at Topsail Beach. Sitting on my daybed with computer in lap surveying the wonder and majesty of lightening that lit the night sky and loud blasts of thunder that seemed to say, ‘Behold my Son was born in Bethlehem long, long ago. As you celebrate Christmas, behold the King of Kings who sits by My side and will return soon by splitting the eastern sky!” Soaking up the good Lord’s light show, I sat in silence – knowing He is God and how He must feel when we become consumed and give our Lord and loved ones everything… except us! We sing carols and visit the sick, mail family portrait cards and drop coins in red kettles, buy gifts galore and complain about no time to wrap them, try to find an open date for Sunday School parties and star in church plays with little time to practice, prepare goodies for people who help us throughout the year but delivering them before Christmas causes fear, shop for new styles for parties galore with no time schedules for family prayers and time together …which children truly adore but don’t get much of it …anymore! Hectic holiday hassle steals the greatest gifts we can give…time with Father, family, and friends with the focus on Him! Give the gift of YOU this year and enjoy CHRISTmas all year long!

Billy Graham’s wisdom and love for Jesus shines in words he shared before God called him Home. “I think we’ve taken the meaning of Christmas out. People don’t stop and think about Jesus or the birth of Jesus. When they think of Christmas, they think of Santa Claus and – for the children, and they think of giving gifts and out – giving the next person – of spending their time looking for the right thing for somebody who has everything.”

Erma Bombeck’s writings portray sincere, simple pleasures of Christmas also. Her sad quote relates with many people reading this story, ‘The sad part is waking up on Christmas morning and not being a child’.

Pope Francis says, “Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.”

Caroline Kennedy shares, “It’s true, Christmas can feel like a lot of work, particularly for mothers. But when you look back on all the Christmasses in your life, you’ll find you’ve created family traditions and lasting memories. Those memories, good and bad, are really what help to keep a family together over the long haul”

Reading a quote from Queen Elizabeth II soothes my soul. “At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story. A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar. They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child.”

Are we struck by the gift of being together with those whom God has gifted us to love and cherish until death parts us? Our greatest gifts are truly giving ourselves and truly spending time focusing on the Lord and loved ones! Are we so consumed that we get lost in Christmas causing our families to lose sight of togetherness and closeness to Christ? Would we travel afar seeking Christ or do we neglect to travel short distances to worship Him in churches here at home?

Charles Dickens said, “Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!”

Are you preparing for a happy Christmas where Jesus is right at home, not merely a guest for His birthday celebration? Do you rush like Martha with little time to sit down and listen to loved ones or are you Mary minded with time allotted for family to gather by the fireside to laugh, talk, sing praises, and share testimonies of love they have experienced throughout the year? Will you take time to sit and listen or excuse yourself to tend to things that tell your family, “I am busy and making sure every little detail if perfected is more important than giving myself to YOU and making memories that time cannot take away!”

Thomas Monson sums up the message of this story that has hopefully, stirred your heart to take time to give YOU to those who long to spend quality time sitting and sharing the wonder of it all.

“What will you and I give for Christmas this year? Let us in our lives give to our Lord and Savior the gift of gratitude by living His teachings and following in His footsteps. Finding the real joy of Christmas comes not in the hurrying and scurrying to get more done, nor is it found in the purchasing of gifts. We find real joy when we make the Savior the focus of the season.”

So, what gifts are you giving this year? Will you truly take time to cherish the heart of Christmas and give YOU to those who long to spend time with you…especially the Lord and your loved ones?

Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Jesus is God’s perfect gift! We can receive this gift and share it with others on Christmas and every day of the year. Make this your best Christmas ever…give the gift your heavenly Father and precious family truly want…give YOU!

