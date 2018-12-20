We are all children of destiny

Allow me to remind you what was said about Jesus before He was born.

Several thousand years ago, before Jesus was born, Genesis 3:14-15 says this about Jesus, as the first prophecy of the bible, concerning Jesus. “And the Lord God said unto the serpent because thou has done this, you are cursed above all cattle, and above every beast of the field:: upon thy belly shall thou go, and dust shall thou eat all the days of your life. And I will put enmity between you and the woman, between your seed and her seed; it shall bruise your head and you shall bruise his heel.”

Thousands of years ago, before Jesus was born, He was destined to deliver the final death blow to Satan, but in doing so, Jesus would be destined to be bruised by Satan on a cross.

Isaiah prophesied these words about Jesus in Isaiah 53:5. “But He was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities, the chastisement of our peace was upon Him, and with His stripes we are healed.” Jesus was destined to be wounded and bruised for the sins of the world. Jesus was destined to bring about peace between mankind and God. Jesus was destined to take stripes upon His body so that mankind could be spiritually healed.

When Joseph was engaged to Mary, she was found to be pregnant before they got married. An angel of the Lord appeared unto Joseph and said these words to Joseph in Matthew 1:21: “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shall call His name Jesus. He shall save His people from their sins. Jesus was destined to save us from our sins.

Before Mary got pregnant, an angel of the Lord appeared unto her and said these words in Luke 1:30-35: “Fear not Mary, for thou has found favor with God. And behold thou shall conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shall call His name Jesus. He shall be great and shall be called the Son of the Highest, and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David and of His Kingdom there shall be no end. Then Mary said unto the angel, how shall this be, seeing I know not a man. And the angel answered and said unto her, “the Holy Ghost shall come upon you and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee, therefore also that Holy Thing which shall be born of you shall be called the Son of God.”

Jesus was destined to be called Jesus. Jesus was destined to be great Jesus was destined to be called the Son of the Highest. Jesus was destined to receive to have the throne of David. Jesus was destined to rule over the house of Jacob. Jesus was destined to have a Kingdom that has no end. Jesus was destined to be called the Son of God!!!

Take a look at yourself, exam yourself and consider yourself. You have been drawn by God to Jesus Christ. As a result, you have accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savor. The bible says you are now joint-heirs with Jesus Christ. You are not a joint-heir with Jesus Christ, because like Him, you are now a child of God. And like Jesus, you are a child of destiny.

The word destiny means, “a predetermined course of events that is beyond your power or control.

If you are alive today and breathing right now, it is because of certain events that has taken place in your life beyond your power and control. If you are saved today, it is because of certain events that has taken place in your life beyond your power and control. If you are reading this article, that means you still have a destiny yet to be attained! You will end up doing some things beyond your power and control. You will experience some things beyond your power and control. You will go to some places beyond your power and control. You will end up receiving some things and giving away some things beyond your power and control You will lose some friends and gain some new friends beyond your power and control.

Your destiny and my destiny has always been and it will always be in the power and control of Almighty God. God said in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

It doesn’t matter if your are poor or rich. It doesn’t matter if you are in prison or living freely at home. It doesn’t matter if you are well educated or poorly educated. You are a child of destiny.

As a child of destiny, you are destined to have peace and to be at peace with God. You are destined for God to never have a bad or evil though against you. You are destined to accomplish whatever God has sent you here to do. Wherever you are now, you were destined to be there as part of God’s good plans for you. Whatever you are doing in life right now it is also part of God’s good plans for you. You were destined to be reading this article right now.

If your child or grandchild is saved, then that child or grandchild is one of destiny. You may have some ideas or desires as to what you want your child to be or to become. But remember, God said, “your thoughts are not my thoughts.” Give your children to the Lord because He is the only one who has the power and control over their lives. By doing so you can be assured that all things will work for their good.

By Gilbert Owens

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

