Midway students enjoy downtown Raleigh tour

Students from Midway Elementary School enjoy a tour of the capital building. - During a trip to Raleigh, students have fun taking a picture. -

In December, the Midway Elementary fourth grade students took a field trip to our state’s capital of Raleigh.

They made a full day of it by visiting the Governor’s Mansion, Legislative Building, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and the N.C. Museum of History.The students were excited for a day of learning away from the Raider campus.

When asked what was most interesting about their trip Ella C. said “The Governor’s Mansion because it was decorated and beautiful.”

Mary H. gave a compliment to the First Lady of North Carolina, noting that “Mrs. Cooper’s collection of villages” was interesting. The museums were a popular source of learning away from their typical school room environments.

Kimberly R. liked seeing the “butterflies because they were flying all around” in in the Butterfly Conservatory. Kiel S. took notice of the leeches to suck out blood to stop bleeding.” Mollie reported that she learned “huge sharks have two layers of teeth.” Nathaniel K. says that the best part of our field trip was that he “got to be with his friends”.

Learning was not the only objective accomplished on this trip. Friendships and camaraderie are also apart of any time students spend together. Overall, school leaders said it was an enjoyable learning experience was had by the MES Fourth Grade as they took on Raleigh.

