Grant provides new books

The Taylors Bridge Grange No. 1066, with the support of the N.C. State Grange, awarded a $5,000 grant to the Union Elementary School library to purchase books for early learning. The grant was written by Sadora Hayes, first grade teacher, and Felicia Lamb, UES reading specialist.
The Taylors Bridge Grange No. 1066, with the support of the N.C. State Grange, awarded a $5,000 grant to the Union Elementary School library to purchase books for early learning. The grant was written by Sadora Hayes, first grade teacher, and Felicia Lamb, UES reading specialist.