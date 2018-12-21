Grant provides new books

The Taylors Bridge Grange No. 1066, with the support of the N.C. State Grange, awarded a $5,000 grant to the Union Elementary School library to purchase books for early learning. The grant was written by Sadora Hayes, first grade teacher, and Felicia Lamb, UES reading specialist. -

