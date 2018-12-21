CHS alumni spread Christmas cheer

Members of the Clinton High School class of 1972 delivered Christmas cheer to a needy child at Sunset Avenue School and the residents of Skills Creation and Southwood nursing facilities. They were joined by Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent for Clinton City Schools.
Members of the Clinton High School class of 1972 delivered Christmas cheer to a needy child at Sunset Avenue School and the residents of Skills Creation and Southwood nursing facilities. They were joined by Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent for Clinton City Schools.