CHS alumni spread Christmas cheer

Members of the Clinton High School class of 1972 delivered Christmas cheer to a needy child at Sunset Avenue School and the residents of Skills Creation and Southwood nursing facilities. They were joined by Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent for Clinton City Schools. -

Members of the Clinton High School class of 1972 delivered Christmas cheer to a needy child at Sunset Avenue School and the residents of Skills Creation and Southwood nursing facilities. They were joined by Dr. Wesley Johnson, superintendent for Clinton City Schools.