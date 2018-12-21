Keeping the season bright with community grants

Courtesy photo Mingo Masonic Lodge - Courtesy photo Roseboro Rescue and EMS - Courtesy photo Sampson County Schools - Courtesy photo Salemburg Fire Department - -

South River EMC’s not-for-profit foundation, the Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC, awarded $56,921.16 in Operation Round Up grants to local nonprofits and schools, thanks to Cooperative members’ generosity.

The following non-profit organizations each received a grant for $5,000: Triangle South Literacy Works; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74; Summerville Bunnlevel Fire & Rescue, Inc.; Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department. These non-profits also received grants: Spring Lake Fire Rescue, $4,300; Roseboro Rescue and EMS, $1,352; Mingo Masonic Lodge, $900; Johnston County Arts Council, $2,500; and Salem UMC Preschool and Childcare, $4,998.

Educational institutions are also applicable for grants up to $10,000. Several educational programs received funding: Lillington Shawtown Elementary, $5,585; Stedman Elementary, $4,640; and Sampson County Schools, $9,000.

“The holidays are a time that many people turn to organizations for assistance,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC. “Through support of Operation Round Up, South River EMC members support the organizations that sustain and protect our communities.”

To date, South River EMC has funded over $1.9 million in grants for the community through the support of cooperative members and Operation Round Up.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $178.95, the bill rounds up to $179 and the extra 5¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. Members’ small change adds up to make a positive difference in their community today, as well as providing better educational opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is February 22, by 5 p.m. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com. Please note that handwritten applications are no longer accepted. Always be sure to download the latest application to ensure you have the most updated requirements.