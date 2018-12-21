Warren named principal of Hobbton High

NEWTON GROVE — Micheal Warren is looking forward to continuing his educational career as the new principal of Hobbton High School.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon during a special meeting for the Sampson County Board of Education, which included approval of personnel for 2019.

“I certainly appreciate the support and confidence from (Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy), as well as the school board, to allow me to become Hobbton High School’s next principal,” said Warren, a Sampson County native.

He grew up in the Hobbton District and earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University. He began his teaching career at the high school as a math teacher from 2004 through 2012. After earning his master’s from East Carolina University, he returned to Hobbton High and was the assistant principal for one year. Before his new appointment, he was the coordinator of Sampson County’s Alternative Education Program for more than two years.

“It excites me to be able to go back to my home school district and be the principal at Hobbton High School,” Warren said. “I certainly look forward to the challenges as well as the successes of the students and staff in the Hobbon District.”

Warren will be filling a void left by Jennifer Daughtry, who was promoted to become the director of high school’s for the district during a November meeting. It was one of several changes made before the end of 2018.

“I can truly say, I will miss the students and staff while not being the principal at Hobbton High come January 2019,” Daughtry said in November. “We have made many accomplishments together and I am truly blessed to have worked with so many caring people.”

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

