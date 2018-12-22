Trooper S.K. Naylor of the Sampson County Highway Patrol, investigates the scene of an accident. Troopers are encouraging motorists to be safe during the holiday season. -

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve coming up, North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are encouraging motorists to be safe as they travel to enjoy the holidays.

Along with troopers throughout the state, Sampson County officials are currently participating in the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign — which is the nation’s most effective anti-drunk-driving campaigns. The purpose is to increase awareness of the dangers and the consequences through education campaigns. Sgt. S.F. Cotton, of the Sampson County branch of N.C. Highway Patrol, is one of many officials who care about the well-being of residents.

“We understand that the holiday season is a time where people are excited,” Cotton said. “Sometimes they get in a rush with last-minute shopping and getting where they need to be.”

During this period, Sampson County troopers are expecting more traffic on I-40 and the major roads like N.C. 24 and 421 becuase of people traveling and enjoying time away from work. The campaign started Dec. 14 and will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 2. During this time, motorists can expect to see more patrol vehicles on the roads.

“Be patient,” she said. “The roads, especially the interstate are going to be heavy. Be patient and you’ll get there safely. We wish for everyone to have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Cotton and other troopers are encouraging drivers and their passengers to wear seat belts and obey speed limits, which are major target areas for troopers.

“Everyone in the vehicle needs to be buckled up,” she said. “Help the children and keep them safe and appropriately secured in a child’s safety seat.”

With wet roads, motorists are being asked to keep a distance between them and the vehicle in front of them.

“Increase your following distances and give enough space in between the vehicle in front of you,” she said. “If they make a sudden stop, you’re able to stop without striking them in the rear.”

Another important tip is making the right choices when it comes to alcohol consumption and getting behind wheel.

“Use a friend, use a loved one to come get you if you’ve had too much to drink,” she said.

Cotton believes more people are obeying the Driving While Impaired laws, which comes with stiff consequences such as jail time, paying an average of $10,000 in fines and having a tarnished driving record for many years.

“It’s for a reason, which is to deter people from doing it,” she said. “I do believe that people are understanding that the laws are there to protect them and to protect other people.”

In larger cities and towns, services such as Uber, Lyft and taxi services to get home after consuming alcohol.

“I do believe that people are using other avenues to get around after they’ve been drinking,” she said. “They understand the importance of keeping themselves safe and keeping the other people safe and keeping passengers in their vehicles safe.”

Statewide campaign underway

