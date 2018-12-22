Atkins hangs up coat in Sampson

Southeastern Medical Oncology physician Dr. James Atkins utilizes pet therapy when working with his patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. -

Dr. James N. Atkins has served cancer patients across Sampson County for more than a quarter of a century. The local oncologist hung his coat up in Clinton for the final time last week, as he is moving to Virginia.

Atkins is the co-founder of Southeastern Medical Oncology Center, a well-known cancer treatment facility in both Sampson and Wayne counties.

SMOC has spent time dedicated to providing the highest standard of cancer care for more than 30 years. During that time, Atkins and fellow physicians have built a top-quality team, reputation and treatment program on the principles of state-of-the-art care and total commitment.

Atkins, who is 68 years old, said he felt it was time to step down from working 70-hour weeks and spend more time with his family. Named one of the Best Doctors in America from 1996-2014, he has taken a position with the hematology and oncology clinic at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Va.

“I hope by slowing down a little bit that I can continue to work for another decade,” Atkins said. “The problem I’m having is I’m putting in about a 70-hour work week and it’s starting to take its toll. I’ve realized that if I don’t cut back, my health is going to suffer. My family has also sacrificed a lot over the last 20 years with the hours I’ve put in. Now, I’ll have a little more time with my family.”

In 1984, Atkins joined the Goldsboro Medical Specialists practice, where he worked until 1990, when he co-founded Southeastern Medical Oncology Center. Since 1993, he has served as the principal investigator with Southeastern Cancer Control Consortium.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and his medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem.

His internship, residency and fellowship were all completed at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He became a board certified oncologist in 1985.

As part of his decade-long career, he has become a member of the American College of Physicians, Piedmont Oncology Association, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Southern Association for Oncology and the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project, among many others.

In 1982, he was presented with the USPHS Medal of Commendation and has been named among the Best Doctors for the last 20 plus years.

Dr. Jason Boyd and Dr. Samer Kasbari will continue to run Southeastern Medical Oncology Center and work with Atkins’ patients.

Throughout his years working with cancer patients in Sampson and surrounding counties, Atkins implemented two resources for his patients. He audiotapes the first appointment with each patient to hear later in their treatment, and he utilizes pet therapy as a healing process.

