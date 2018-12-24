Garland’s Monroe honored by Texas Governor’s Office

Monroe - Joe Monroe, center, was recently honored by the state of Texas for being a successful entrepreneur. He is pictured with business professionals Charles O’ Neal and Christopher Herring. -

As a successful business owner, Joe Monroe has a vision to turn his construction company into a multi-million dollar company.

Monroe is now living in San Antonio, but his foundation towards success began in Garland many years ago. In 2007, he started Consolidated Installation Support, LLC (CIS) and his business became the first African-American construction company to win a contract as prime contractor for the City of San Antonio-Transportation Capital Improvements.

In Texas, Monroe was recently honored as a 2018 recipient of the Governor’s Award for Business Leaders during the Governor’s Small Business Forum in San Antonio. The event celebrated African-American entrepreneur and business owners.

“I was humbled and happy to receive it,” Monroe said about the honor, which was which was based on practices and a successful business model.

He was inspired towards his career path by a high school while taking woodshop classes, where he spent time building cabinets and countertops. Outside of school, several people in the community helped along the way.

“It was easy living and everything was slowed down,” he said looking back on his youth. “I really enjoyed the people and everybody knew everybody. I had a lot of good role models. There was a lot of people who where pulling for me in sports and stuff like that.”

Monroe attended Garland High School, before the end of his junior year when the students were transferred over to Union High School. He played football, baseball and basketball. His talents captured the attention of many throughout the state when he played in the North Carolina East-West basketball game in the early 1908s.

“I was the first one from Union High School to ever get that honor,” Monroe said looking back on that accomplishment.

After graduating from high school, he continued his educational journey at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he earned a basketball scholarship. Monroe later transferred to University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He majored in psychology and later earned a master’s in development and management through a dual degree program.

The U.S. Army veteran served 22 years with deployments in Dessert Shield, Dessert Storm and Iraq. Warren retired as a chief Warrant office three. He continued his service by supporting the goverment in a high security role as a goverment contractor, before a civil service position. From that point, he decided start CIS in Texas.

Although, Monroe is living in the Lone Star State, he still keeps ties with Garland. The family man loves to give back to the community that raised him through efforts and by giving back to Garland First Baptist Church, summer enrichment programs, and trips for youths who attend the church. Monroe is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and participates in community service projects.

“I hope my story inspires others from the area to do great things,” Monroe said.

Entrepreneur credits hometown for success

