Funds for heating bills offered as part of LIEAP

As winter and the cold weather approaches, the Department of Social Service’s would like to remeind Sampson residents of the yearly program that extends assistance to low-income families and individuals to keep their homes warm in the winter and is currently accepting applications.

The Sampson County Department of Social Services will begin taking applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) at offices located at 360 County Complex Road, Suite 100, Clinton. Applications will be taken through March 30, 2019, or until funding is exhausted.

LIEAP provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Thousands of families have taken advantage of the opportunity over the years.

To be eligible for funding, households must meet requirements that include: an income test; be responsible for its heating bills; cannot have financial resources in excess of $2,250; and must include a U.S. citizen or an eligible alien.

There is no automatic eligibility and all interested households must make an application. Priority is given to households containing at least one disabled person (person receives Social Security Disability, SSI, or VA Disability) that is also receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, or to a household in which at least one member is age 60 and older.

Only those priority households that meet all other eligibility requirements will be eligible from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, or until funding is exhausted. Any household may be potentially eligible from Jan. 3, 2017 through March 30, 2019, or until funding is exhausted.

In the past, only those priority households were eligible from the start of December through the end of January. Now, any household may be potentially eligible starting at the beginning of January.

According to Monica Price with the Department of Social Services, it is tough to gauge the potential demand leading up to the program, and often times it is fittingly weather-dependent.

However, there is not always funding remaining. In fact, in years past, the allocation has been much higher and funding still evaporated quickly and in some cases prompted reinforcements from the state.

More than 3,400 households received LIEAP checks in Sampson in 2010-11, 2,950 of which were pre-approved Food and Nutrition Services households who were automatically eligible. Automatic eligibility was taken away the next year, which saw a lowered allocation. However, the allocation and the amount of households assisted has increased for four years starting in 2011-12 before lowering last year.

In 2011-12, the total allocation from the state was $153,000, a significant drop from the $716,620 distributed for utilities assistance at the end of 2010. The county’s total allocation of $208,930 in 2012-13 led to 882 households receiving assistance. In 2013-14, the allocation of $445,086 funded well in excess of 1,000 households and in 2014-15, there was $441,430 received that again assisted well over 1,000 households.

In 2015, the LIEAP amount for Sampson lowered to $323,700, which assisted 1,305 families.

Funding is limited, and all potentially eligible households may not be approved. At a minimum, applicants should have the name of the household’s heating vendor and the account number when applying. Those with questions are asked to call Monica Price at the Sampson County Department of Social Services, 910-592-7131 extension 3239.