Memories of Lisbon

With determination to become an Eagle Scout, James Carr Jr. spent months learning about a once-vibrant town that vanished from the memory of many Sampsonians.

Carr brought the history of Lisbon back to life while working towards the highest ranking in the Boy Scouts organization. He erected a marker in southern Sampson County on Lisbon Bridge Road, near the Great Coharie and Black rivers. In the 1700s, the town’s name came from an Ireland river town called “Lisborn” — one of several names used for the settlement. It was first known as “Lisburn” in 1785 and the first town in the county to have a vibrant center on the Great Coharie Creek where Lisbon Bridge is located, south of Ingold.

As a native of the county, Carr believes it’s important for people to know about this area, which was the center of industry for Sampson at one point.

“The further along we get through the years, there’s going to be a new generation that’s not going to know about it,” Carr said. “I wouldn’t have known anything about it, if it wasn’t for David King.”

King, a founder of the Sampson County History Museum, gave him the idea and after more research, Carr was ready for the challenge. To earn the prestigious ranking, Carr wanted to do something big that will be remembered for a long time.

“Your Eagle Scout is supposed to be a goal in life, so you have to make the goal memorable,” Carr said.

It took Carr about a year to complete the project, which involved collecting donations and putting up the marker, which cost $3,800. Now, residents and motorists can read about Lisbon’s history of being a trading center with shops, naval store and inn with principal exports such as tar, turpentine and pine products. Those items were shipped by floating logs down the river by a raft or flatboat and the “Old Liz” steamboat.

“It was really cool because a lot of people didn’t hear about it,” Carr said about the town disappearing in the early 1900s because of railroad tracks going around the town, instead of going through Lisbon. “Everything just plummeted down hill because trading went down.”

But there’s a lot more to Lisbon’s history. Carr placed a scan code, so people can read more about his research through a cell phone. One of the interesting stories was about David Dodd, a captain in the American Revolutionary War and town co-founder. Dodd lived and died in Lisbon and served in the General Assembly. He was also a member of the Convention of 1788 and served the state as a major in the North Carolina Militia.

Carr’s work will be archived at the J.C. Holliday Library though a book project in the building’s history room. The research involved taking trips to the library and receiving help from King and Joel Rose from the Sampson County Historical Society, who where his mentors along the way. Carr was also glad to assist the organization through his connection with Rose. Roger Jessup, his troop leader and Jennifer Bradley were also supportive of his endeavor. He will go before the Tuscarora Eagle Scout board on Jan.3 to defend his project and hopefully move from the status of Life Scout to become an Eagle Scout. During the ceremony, Carr plans to donate leftover funds to the history group.

Carr is a member of Boy Scout Troop 80, sponsored by First Baptist Church in Clinton. He has been a member since the first grade and as a Cub Scout in Pack 27 and Pack 70 crossing over to become a Boy Scout with Troop 80. In addition to learning skills such as cooking, camping, and personal management, Carr said the Boy Scouts taught him a lot about life.

“It’s a good way to learn how to take care of yourself,” Carr said. “Along with your parents, Scouts is another thing that can teach you how to save your life, save other people’s lives and things that can help you in life. It’s a great teaching experience.”

When Carr is not active with the Boy Scouts, he enjoys spending time at the Sampson Community Theatre where he helps with sound, lighting, painting and helping set up stages. After he graduates from SECHS, with an associates degree from Sampson Early College, he plans to continue his studies at state universities to become an orthodontist. Carr is a junior at Sampson Early College High School (SECHS) and resides in Clinton with his parents James “Ed” Carr and Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, who applauded his work and the assistance of King, Rose and others.

“We’re very proud of him, he’s done a lot of research and it’s took a long time,” his father said. “He diligently worked on it, got his information together. He’s been determined to make it happen.”

