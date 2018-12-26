Trash collection shifts due to holidays

The City of Clinton’s sanitation schedule has been shifted due to the Christmas holidays. Crews with the Public Works & Utilities Department will be collecting garbage Thursday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 28,

According to city officials, those city residents who normally get their trash picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday will have theirs collected on Thursday. Thursday and Friday customers will both be picked up on Friday.

So, for garbage on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Dec. 26, collection will take place on Thursday, Dec. 27, which garbage on Thursday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 28, will be collected Friday, Dec. 28.

Public Works officials have asked that residents have their trash at the curb by the normal 7 a.m. time. Recycling will also be collected on Thursday and Friday. And, since there is extra recycling at Christmas, officials noted, those recyclables will similarly be collected the week of Dec. 31, during which time a similar schedule will be followed.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_city-logo.jpg