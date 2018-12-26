Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report. No reports provided since Dec. 20)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 18 — Joshua Ezekiel Lee, 37, of 178 Lee Allen Pope Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine prior to meth conviction. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 22.

• Dec. 18 — Carlin Hamid Dauphin, 26, of 504 Winter Court, Jacksonville, N.C., was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of marijuana, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 19 — Ronald Mcneil Huffman, 52, of 11430 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 8.

• Dec. 20 — James Max Finchum, 19, of 2052 N. Beston Road, La Grange, was charged with trespassing- enter/remain. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 20 — Jimmie Sherell Owens, 42, of 307 E. Pleasant St., Roseboro, was charged with intimidation. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 8.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 19 — Amanda James of Roseboro reported the theft of a number of items, including various jewelry. Items valued at $3,500 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

