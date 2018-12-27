Ortiz selected to NC board

Ortiz -

AUTRYVILLE — As a leader in the health field, Daniel Ortiz enjoys working to make sure people can safely enjoy a variety of everyday services.

“Environmental health is a profession that touches the lives of everyone in the community,” Ortiz said about matters such as food and lodging inspections, childcare, public pools, ground water contamination, and so much more. “I couldn’t imagine doing any other job.”

Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed Ortiz to another term on the North Carolina State Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialist (REHS) Examiners. The Autryville resident serves the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health as the environmental health director.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve on the board,” Ortiz said. “To be reappointed to another four-year term is very exciting.”

Ortiz has been an environmental health director for more than 20 years and seen many changes.

“I’m looking forward to working with other board members and serving the environmental health specialists across the state,” Ortiz said.

During his term, Ortiz said he’ll provide guidance and ensure the profession stays on task to ensure environmental health leaders across North Carolina have support across the board. The REHS board administers examinations to environmental health specialist to ensure they are properly trained and qualified to fulfill their duties. Board members also investigate complaints and reviews continuing education classes required for registration requirements.

“I have had the honor to be on several boards and commissions in my career,” Ortiz said.

He recently finished a six-year stint on the Well Contractors Certification Commissioner and was a chairman for the organization for the past three years. Ortiz was also president of the Environmental Health Section of the North Carolina Public Health Association. For 22 years, he worked with Cumberland County and was the environmental health director for the last five years. He recently took a new position as the Environmental Health Division Director for Mecklenburg County.

He grew up in Lillington and went Harnett Central High School. After earning his diploma, he went to Campbell University and earned a bachelor’s in biology. He’s married to Terri Ortiz and together, Ortiz and his family built a house on her family’s land in Clement. Their daughter Tina attends Midway Middle School.

“I truly love the area here in Sampson County,” Ortiz said.

Autryville resident dedicated to public health

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

