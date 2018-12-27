City targets several areas with new plan

Naegelen -

A five-year plan for Clinton is designed to take the city in the future, so growth can be achieved, strengths can be highlighted and deficient areas can be improved.

The Clinton Economic Development Strategic Five-Year Plan was recently completed through a partnership between the N.C. Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center and the Clinton Economic Development Strategic Five-Year Plan steering committee.

During a recent meeting, Main Street Program manager and Clinton Planning director Mary M. Rose introduced Bruce Naegelen, Community Economic Development Planner with the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Main Street and Rural Planning Center. Naegelen, along with colleagues Mark Zeigler and Grace Lawrence, developed the plan from talks with the local committee.

The main goal of the project was to develop a five-year economic development plan combining information from the 2035 Comprehensive Plan, the 2014 Comprehensive Bicycle Plan and the 2012 Comprehensive Pedestrian Plan, said Naegelen. Since the 2035 plan was developed in 2015, just a few years ago, the public survey data in that plan was used for the five-year document.

The planning started in November 2017 with early talks and the City Council adopted a resolution to proceed with the plan in January. The first steering committee meeting came in March, with the final meeting held in October, gathering for about an hour each month in between. The Planning Board reviewed, and signed off on the plan, last month.

“As we worked on the plan, the steering committee we had was informative, candid, devoted and we learned a lot,” said Naegelen. “They really were very helpful. We got a lot of work done each meeting.”

Steering committee members consisted of Rick Bowen, Dwight Horne, Rex Moody, Jeff Nethercutt, Jeff Shipp, Kent Sutton, John Swope, as well as city staff, including Rose and City manager Tom Hart. They met with Naegelen, Zeigler and Lawrence in formulating the plan.

“Clinton continues to be defined by a strong community and volunteer base, committed city and civic leadership and an involved business community,” said Naegelen, noting the agri-business sector, the city location and its downtown historic district as particular assets. “Unfortunately, some of the challenges remain the same as they were in 2015 during the (2035) Comprehensive Plan.”

Some of those challenges cited by Naegelen were a lack of jobs, untrained workforce, few attractions for young people and lack of entertainment options for everyone. That is not uncommon for rural areas such as Clinton and Sampson County.

“We’re hoping this plan will help change that in Clinton,” he remarked. “We established nine strategies to address those challenges and help move the needle forward for Clinton’s economic growth in the coming years.”

The nine strategies are interrelated, so not prioritized, noted Naegelen, who urged Council to review the goals annually. The nine, in general terms, include: organization, promotion, design, business development, downtown, land use and environment, highway business corridor (notably N.C. 24 and U.S. 701), transportation and community resources and facilities.

“Increase awareness of the City of Clinton and its business opportunities throughout the city and downtown,” said Naegelen, describing the promotion strategy, before then touching on business development strategies. “The goal is to encourage and facilitate business retention, recruitment and expansion as a regional center.”

Highlighting the final community resources strategy, Naegelen said the goal was to maintain a plan for city capital improvements and public services, youth activities and employee training opportunities. He pointed to 19 immediate recommendations from each of the strategies that could be implemented in the next 18 months, some short-term, others annual and long-term.

“We are hopeful you will adopt the plan as a tool for staff and Council to continue its positive move into the future,” Naegelen stated, noting state officials would be reaching back out in a year to update progress. He urged city officials to use the plan in its budgeting and other planning endeavors as a road map.

The City Council unanimously adopted it.

Five-year economic development plan OK’d

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

