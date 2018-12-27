Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 20 — Billy Ray Bolton, 49, of 202 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing/selling alcoholic beverage with no permit. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 20 — James Oates, 70, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 20 — Ralph Delano Dumpson II, 24, of 10122 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with damage to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 21 — Aaron Lamonte Hicks, 31, of 205 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and window tint violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 21 — Samantha Garcia, 26, of 96 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 15.

• Dec. 23 — Connie Dee Hopkins, 39, of 3175 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with larceny after concealment. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 23 — Vincent Lamonte Nash, 52, of 404 Vanstory St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and served orders for arrest on out-of-county probation violation. Court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 24 — David Charles Adams, 32, of 2673 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. No bond and court date listed.

• Dec. 24 — Shannon Marie Adams, 38, of 2673 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 7.

• Dec. 24 — Adrian Rodriguez, 30, of 6206 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 24 — Clarissa Selena Nash, 34, of 404 Vanstory St., Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with possession of heroin, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $60,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 25 — Jesus Agustin Reyes, 39, of 103 Deborah Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 25 — Kendall McNeil, 48, of 103 Melodie Lane, Goldsboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 25 — Alonza Williams, 50, of 633 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Dec. 26 — Eseguel Garcia, 56, of 64 N. Bladen Ave., Garland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 26 — Justin Wayne Taylor, 31, of 235 Odham Ave., Garland, was charged with interfering with emergency communication and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 27 — Steven Kyle Brewington, 27, of 24 Evans Lane, Godwin, was charged with domestic violence protective order, impersonating law enforcement and order for arrest on child support. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 29.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 24 — Mary Hatcher of Clinton reported the larceny of miscellaneous jewelry and a cordless drill, valued at $2,310.

• Dec. 26 — Hubbard Jordan of Clinton reported the theft of a refrigerator, leather couch and a deep freezer, valued at $1,800 total. A rear window and a large plate glass window was estimated at $900. A soiled shirt was seized.

• Dec. 27 — Joan Troublefield of Faison reported the theft of a gas-powered generator, valued at $850.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

