Being happy amidst it all

Did you have yourself a Merry little Christmas Day? Gatherings continue with extended families and friends still celebrating Christmas while others prepare for parties and church services to bring in the New Year. Many have already cleared remnants of wrapping paper and tossed leftovers in the trash. Some have packed away manger scenes, snow villages, strings of lights, and stored fake trees – that looked so real – until Christmas comes in 2019. So, how was your Christmas? Did you fake happiness or were you truly happy amidst the wonder of it all?

Mother’s little calendar stirred this story when I flipped it to a day in December when my happy heart was broken into pieces I thought could never be put together again. December 27, 2014 was the day when God called my husband, James, Home to Heaven.

There is never a good time for a loved one to leave us but dealing with the sting of death during holidays can cripple happiness and stir recurring memories of sadness during special celebrations. Many people reading this story have experienced the heartbreak of death with your happy lives being turned upside down also. When death knocks on red letter days one wonders…’why now Lord, how can I ever be happy Father, is this really happening or will I wake up and my loved one will be by my side again’? Yet, time does not stop for us to catch our breath and bask in grief, people come and go, cards stop coming except for Brenda Nordin’s, there is no self help guide of ‘how to go on’ even though all around us…Life Goes On!

So, how do we deal with death? There is no easy explanation of how to adjust to life here when our loved ones are no longer with us. However, when we choose to trust God and give the reins to Him, He promises to bind our wounds, heal our hearts, and bring happiness when we choose to cast our cares upon Him. And He does! The Lord never leaves or forsakes us, even when we enter a Christmas Eve service alone and sit on a pew without a hand to hold or arm around our shoulders…even when we bring in the New Year by ourselves…He is with us!

‘How can we possibly be happy again’ – broken hearted people ask? We make the choice to go forth in faith and be happy or stew in sadness and be miserable for the rest of our lives. I choose happiness; how about you?

Precious memories of happy times with loved ones gone on before us can color our world with more joy than we think possible when reality of death rises up without rhyme or reason. A special song or place where good times were shared can prompt tears and take us to places where pits of pity threaten to steal happiness and stop new beginnings. Learn to embrace such times and do whatever works to keep Satan at bay while refusing to let sadness spoil happy days. I close my eyes and remember happy times together with Tim and James’ smiling faces in my mind. In those hard times, we can rest assured God has us engraved on the palm of His Hand and will see us through seasons of storms and sunshine too! Why? Because He loves us and longs for us to be happy and celebrate every day, remembering Him as our first love who brings happiness from heartaches and colors our world with love beyond measure when we put our trust in Him!

So, mother’s calendar is the reason for this end of year story when many people may feel sad and secluded! We may not have what we want as we welcome a New Year. Yet, we can cherish what we have and BE Happy! Whether we are drowning in grief or on top of the world with joy, take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous New Year by believing! Resolve to be happy with God as our cornerstone, Jesus our Best Friend, and His Holy Spirit guiding from within as 2019 begins!

Let the New Year begin and keep your focus on Him! Choose to continue your love story with Christ the main character and look out for blessings that will fill you up with more happiness than you can imagine.

Embrace Brad Paisley’s plan, “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book…Write a Good One”!

Live each day by the words on mama’s calendar that sits on my windowsill with smudges from her precious fingerprints. Oh, the joy of memories made here and the awesome anticipation of Heaven and eternal happiness and hallelujahs awaiting each of us (if we have asked Jesus into our hearts, repented of our sins, believe in Him, forgive those who have hurt us, keep our hearts cleaned out, and trust and obey because we love Him so) when He calls us Home. Are you ready? If not, make getting your heart and home in order to meet Jesus at any time your number one New Year’s Resolution!

Mama’s calendar saying for the day challenges each of us to look deep within and live happily for Him and them – those who color your world with LOVE.

“We’d probably all be happier and live longer, like as not – If we’d stop craving things we want and want the things we’ve got!”

Happy New Year to each person who faithfully reads the stories God sends to my heart. Thank you for prayers and support throughout the year. May 2019 be filled with happy days as you press on in forward gear! Write your stories and enjoy living every day out loud in love…with no fear!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

