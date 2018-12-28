Sampson receives ‘distressed’ ranking

For 2019, the North Carolina Department of Commerce designated Sampson County with a “more distressed” ranking, which plays a role in getting help for economic programs.

Rankings are based on assessments of unemployment, media household income, population growth, and assessed property value per capita. Following calculations from the state’s commerce division, each county is assigned tier designations ranking from one to three. Tier 1 counties are generally the most economically distressed and Tier 3 areas are generally the least economically distressed.

Tier destinations determine eligibility and guidelines for different programs led by N.C. Commerce, such as the One North Carolina Fund, building reuse, water and sewer infrastructure, and the Main Street program, which is used for downtown revitalization. Designations are also used in the Job Development Investment Grant, a performance-based initiative which is used as a tool to use funds for infrastructure improvements to less populated areas of the state.

Sampson is one of 28 counties with a tier changing for the new year. The county is moving from Tier 2 to Tier 1 ranking and came in 25th place in the economic distress ranking. Some of the other counties in the same category of Sampson include Beaufort, Cumberland, Duplin, Wayne and Wilson.

In adjusted property tax base per capita value of $67,338 — Sampson came in 10th for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. In the second factor of population growth from July 2014 through July 2017, the county ranked 23rd, which was a changes of less than 1 percent.

The third factor of median household income under 2016, was more than $41,000 — a state ranking of 43rd. Unemployment was at 4.2 percent from November 2017 through October 2018. Sampson Came in 50th place in the final factor used to determine rankings.

According to NC Commerce, the 2019 rankings comply with changes made by the General Assembly that alter the formula used to calculate final tier designations. Changes were implemented with the adoption of the 2018 Appropriations Act, which eliminates several adjustment factors that were previously mixed in with the system. The formula was used to rank each of North Carolina’ counties.

