Pocahontas makes her way to the stage

As we journey into the new year, we begin 2019 in the forests of Virginia in the 1600s. Pocahontas is the first production of the season and we are thrilled to announce that we have two casts of people from ages 4-65 that are ready to entertain you.

We have 79 cast members and each of them will be performing for you Feb 1-10. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and then our Saturday and Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. One of our most prominent characters is Captain John Smith. Captain Smith is being portrayed by two different young men, Zachary Lucas and Kameron Duff.

Zachary is a student at Clinton High School where he is an active member of the band and is an honors student. Zachary has been in numerous productions at SCT including, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family, Les Miserables, Fame and Elf Jr.

Kameron is a student at the Sampson Early College High School. He has recently began being in productions at SCT — his credits include Hairspray and A Christmas Story the Musical. Kameron is also a member of Angela’s Musical Troupe. Pocahontas is sponsored by Performance Automotive Dodge/Ford and is directed by Angela Martin.

We had an eventful 2018. We had five productions this year:

• Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

• Fame

• Hairspray

• Annie Jr.

• A Christmas Story the Musical

We have enjoyed serving our community by bring live theater to Sampson County and we will continue to bring you entertainment throughout the 2019 season. Thank you for not only supporting our theater, but supporting your neighbors and friends as they perform for you. If you would like to become a patron of our theater for the 2019 season, please contact Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510. This small donation will allow you to not only be a sponsor for the season, but will reward you with two tickets to each of our six 2019 productions.

By Angela Martin Guest columnist

Angela Martin is on the board of directors for the Sampson Community Theatre.

Angela Martin is on the board of directors for the Sampson Community Theatre.