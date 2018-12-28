I thought the title might get someone’s attention. We know all about making new year’s resolutions, but how about old year’s resolutions? In just a couple of more days, we will have reached the end of another year. The year 2018 is coming to a close and 2019 will begin. Every year about this time, many chose a resolution or maybe make a whole list of resolutions for the coming year. In essence, these are things that a person is vowing to put special emphasis on seeing them accomplished. Sometimes they are positive in nature, i.e. things they intend to do (like working out), and sometimes they are negative in nature, i.e. things they intend to stop doing (like smoking or drinking). It is not unusual for these resolutions to be the same ones that were chosen the year before, for the keeping of the resolution didn’t last as long as the Christmas candy. Needless to say though, the beginning of a new year just makes the perfect time to make changes in one’s life that need to be made. In this article we wish to consider something a bit different in resolutions than the usual. We want to focus more on things of the past that have somehow been left behind, but never should have been. We want to consider making some old year’s resolutions. The older generation might think of going back to the kind of morals and lifestyle that was portrayed in the television programs of their time. The Andy Griffith Show, Bonanza, Ozzie and Harriet and such would be examples of the old years.

Let us start with making a resolution to go back to the bygone years of honesty and integrity. Of course there has always been dishonest and corrupt people, but let’s face it, they have become the masses not the occasional exception. To most today, telling a lie is nothing. I have always thought it quite telling to look as the list in which lying is usually found in the Bible. Liars are included with, “murderers, whoremongers, sorcerers and idolaters which will have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone (Rev. 21:8). Deception is just a lie wearing fancy clothes. Needless to say, the political realm is one of the cesspools of lying and corruption. Some may be better than others, but there is no doubt the swamp needs to be drained. The religious world certainly is not immune from this malady. False teachers abound, as well as hypocritical members of the various religious groups. Would it not be wonderful to be able to believe what people say, without having to do investigative work for everything that is said to determine if it is true or false?

Could we not resolve to go back in time when it comes to our children? Some seem to think it a great thing for their children to know all about adult things (such as sexual issues) when they are just past being an infant; but, oh for the days of innocence in children. It used to be that parents were not friends of their children, but the authority, role model and educator of the children. Now, too many have left the children to be educated by the television, the internet, the public schools, their peers and “whosoever will,” while they play with their children as best friends. Children used to be taught to respect adults, especially such adults as teachers, law enforcement officers and such. Today, children show disrespect for teachers, the parents back the children rather than enforce the authority of the teachers and the teachers are disciplined rather than the unruly child. Children are being taught to fear the law and that law enforcement officers are evil men and women seeking to take advantage of any and all. Come on, let’s let the children be children until such time as they mature. Let’s make sure they understand the concept of authority and the necessity to abide by it. Let’s just protect them and guide them that they may be valuable assets to the population of the world when they become adults and take part in the working of society.

Obviously, space would not allow us to discuss all the areas in which we could certainly benefit if we were to make some old year’s resolutions then stick to them. There has certainly occurred a famine in common sense in this age. When adults don’t know if they are male or female, claiming they are of one sex, but in the body of another and other such ridiculous statements, common sense has disappeared. Bring it back. Another thing we need to go back and get is a bit of backbone. We have become the wimpiest people ever to live. There are no more bullies today than any other time, just more people that whine and cry about them. And, how about we go back and find a little bit of understanding personal responsibility? Far too many have lost all sense of it. It seems that no matter what one does wrong, it is always someone else’s fault. Of course, in the garden of Eden, Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the serpent. If you do wrong, it is not someone else’s fault. If you are a failure in life, it’s not someone else’s fault. We need to take personal responsibility for our actions and our lack thereof. On and on the list can go, so how about we make us some old year’s resolutions and then stick to them?

By Robert Oliver

