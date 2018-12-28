‘Santa Hat’ reunites old friends

During ‘Operation Santa Hat’ attendees release balloons tied to the Santa House in downtown Clinton. - Steve Boyette makes remarks during ‘Operation Santa Hat.’ - Attendees take a group picture together during the event. - Classmates and friends enjoy spending time with each other during ‘Operation Santa Hat.’ - - Timmy Jackson releases balloons in memory of friends. - - Steve Boyette sets up a camera to take a group picture. - - Steve Boyette speaks to friends. - -

While wearing a Santa hat, Steve Boyette stood next to his classmates and watched as balloons floated towards the night sky in downtown Clinton.

The special moment was part of “Operation Santa Hat,” a mini-reunion which gives graduates of former high schools to come together during the holiday season. Balloons were launched in memory of their late friends — Neal Daughtry, Jallie Daughtry Latham, Ricky Moore and Mike Snavely.

Boyette, the event’s organizer, was happy to see 34 people meet at the Santa house on the courthouse square. The fourth annual event is becoming bigger each year. Although there was cancellations because of illness, he was pleased with the turnout.

“My goal is to bring people together to socialize when many are back in town for Christmas,” Boyette said. “We always enjoy seeing old friends who’ve moved away, and this new Operation Santa Hat tradition provides the perfect opportunity. It’s always good to see old friends.”

With more exposure, he hopes this becomes a well-known tradition around the state and beyond.

“This simple little Christmas tradition has become well-known and we hope it will continue to grow,” Boyette said while thanking everyone who attended.

To capture the moment, Boyette took a group picture, before the launch. With a concern for wildlife, the balloons were attached with labels and short strings to prevent animal entanglement. For tracking an email address was attached for anyone to report how far the balloons traveled.

The attendees also spent time making remarks about the individuals who passed away. Tim Bass spoke in honor of Moore, a former firefighter. Bass who was one of his closest friends. His mother, Shirley Bass was also in attendance in remembrance. Some of the other friends and relatives of Moore included Jackie Autry and his wife joy, friend; Barbara Moore, niece; and Kelby Moore, son. A few members of the Clinton Fire Department were also present.

Daughtry’s wife, Shelia made remarks for her late husband, who was known as a woodworker who completely restored their 1832 home near Garland. It was also mentioned that he built the kitchen, cabinets and counters at Garland Baptist Church, where he attended with his family.

Latham, who was represented by her sister Paula Daughtry, was known as a sweet lady confined to a wheelchair. Her Facebook posts were always positive and her religious faith was strong.

Before his passing, Snavely, attended the events with his wife, Beth. She was unable to attend because of an illness.

Along with Boyette, everyone was glad to come together and fellowship during the event. For David Howell, a graduate of Clinton High School (CHS), the event felt like a small high school reunion.

“It’s memories,” Howell said. “To me the perfect time is right after Christmas because you’re so rushed before.”

Timmy Jackson, a CHS graduate, enjoyed being a part of the event and honoring Moore, who was his friend,

“It’s good to see a lot of people you haven’t seen in awhile, some of them 40 years,” Jackson said. “I think it’s great and I hope we do it every year.”

High school grads gather to celebrate holidays

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

