Fire stations awarded grants

Mike Causey, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, center, and Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal and deputy commissioner, spend time speaking with Salemburg Fire Chief Scott Owen, right, during a recent visit. -

Volunteer firefighters are ready to make improvements in rescue services across Sampson County, thanks to grants from North Carolina’s Department of Insurance.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced funding for stations in the area. The money is coming from the 2018 Volunteer Rescue/Emergency Medical Services Fund. It was created to assist emergency personnel with equipment purchases. A total of $44,429 was distributed to seven departments in Sampson County.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but some times their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” Causey stated in a news release. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

Clement’s Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a total of $7,874. Chief Ark Matthews is looking forward to the upgrades.

“This is a great way to help the citizens of our district to get more bang for the buck when it comes to equipment we need at Clement,” Matthews said.

The Clement station is getting an eDRAULIC Ram, which will help responders be more capable to spread vehicles apart during accidents. It will be used along with eDRAULIC jaws and cutters.

Volunteers from Clement are also getting two thermal imaging cameras and a set of reflective incident command vests. The camera equipment will help with victim searches or downed firefighters.

“The thermal imagers are used to find hot spots in a wall or ceilings,” Matthews said. “This will save the homeowners money because we not not have to tear out walls and ceilings unnecessarily.

“The incident command vests will be used in the event of natural disasters or any other incident that requires multiple or agencies,” Matthews added.

Taylors Bridge Fire Department was awarded $4,870. Firefighter Hagan Thornton reported that the fire and rescue grants helps with purchasing life saving equipment while only paying half of the costs.

“Without this grant, it would be difficult for some departments to meet the needs an demands of the community,” Thornton said.

Grant money has been used to buy personal protective equipment, extrication tools, and thermal cameras that have been beneficial in saving lives around the district and Sampson County. This year, Taylors Bridge firefighters purchased two more complete sets of protective gear and two self-contained breathing apparatuses bottles that will be used with Rapid Intervention Packs.

“We would like to thank Commissioner Causey and staff for their continued support to the volunteer fire and rescue departments around the State of North Carolina,” Thornton said.

According to a news release, Taylors Bridge’s department received more than $73,000 in 29 years through the grant program.

“I know the Taylors Bridge Fire Department will use this money to serve their community even better,” Causey said. “Thank you, Chief Douglas A. Williams, for all of your hard work and thanks to your dedicated staff.”

The other Sampson County Department with awarded are the Garland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, $6,625; Herring Volunteer Fire & Rescue, $9,680; Newton Grove Fire & Rescue, $8,950; Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department, $4,554; and the Vann Crossroads Fire Department, $1,875. Equipment needs will be purchased with matching funds approved by state’s insurance office and fire marshal.

North Carolina’s volunteer and EMSfund was created in 1989 to help volunteer stations raise money for equipment and supplies through a grant matching program. Since the beginning, $32.30 million has been distributed to rescue and EMS squads across North Carolina. For 2018, more than 130 departments across the state received a combined total of $1.69 million.

Mike Causey, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, center, and Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal and deputy commissioner, spend time speaking with Salemburg Fire Chief Scott Owen, right, during a recent visit. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_SFD__1.jpg Mike Causey, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, center, and Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal and deputy commissioner, spend time speaking with Salemburg Fire Chief Scott Owen, right, during a recent visit.

Funding will aid volunteer units with equipment purchases

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.