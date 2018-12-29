Toys for Tots ends successful year of giving

Carmen Jones, a Toys for Tots coordinator, receives support from Performance Ford. - Volunteers arrange thousands of book donations for the Toys for Tots campaign. - Rusty Lee assist with arranging books during the Toys for Tots campaign. - Gifts are packed inside a vehicle for distribution. - - Carmen Jones, left, spends time with volunteers with Toys for Tots. She is pictured with Loretta Wasburn of Wayne County and Felecia Blue, a warehouse manager for Toys for Tots. - -

As a strong supporter of Toys for Tots, Carmen Jones was thrilled to see boxes and bags jam-packed with gifts.

The local branch for Sampson, Bladen, Duplin and Wayne counties recently wrapped up another successful season of helping needy families, while promoting reading. Jones, organizer, and other volunteers collected close to 5,000 toys and more than 50,000 books. During the campaign, appreciation was shown to volunteers, businesses, and organizations.

“We got enough toys come in from the local businesses around the counties that we serve,” Jones said. “We got enough in to satisfy the needs of each site. Scholastic stepped in and really pushed us over the edge.”

Although there was less monetary donations from the previous season, the drive was still a success thanks to help from local businesses and organizations such as Scholastic, who donated books to local districts.

“I’m so happy and so elated about how things worked out,” she said.

Donations were collected at several sites in the area. Jones mentioned that the Garland was one of the most successful locations. Near the end of the distribution period, the Garland site received a anonymous donation of 1,000 toys, bringing the total to more than 2,000 gifts.

Jones showed a lot of appreciation to volunteers such as Greg Thornton, who stored toys at his warehouse. Terry Lee of Performance Ford provided a loaner vehicle to pick up toys. Along with those volunteers, Jones also thanked helpers Donna Monroe, Sheila Smith, Veronica Thomas, Hilda Draughon, Beverly Rogers, Patricia Sutton, Joyce Jones, Ashley Jones, Jessica Monroe and Felicia Blue.

“They were super,” Jones said. “They really stuck it out and they were go-getters. They went to businesses and made face-to-face contact. Some made phone calls and some wrote letters. They were a super-team this year.

As always, the organization is looking for more volunteers to help collect toys in 2019 and assist with fundraisers before the holiday season.

“We are recruiting for more volunteers to help in all areas,” Jones said. “We are looking for loyal, committed, well organized and creative individuals to join us to make this bigger and better.”

Next year, the multi-county branch will celebrate a five-year milestone. Toys for Tots started in 1947 when the late Major Bill Hendricks and a group of Marines Reservists distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. The idea was suggested by his wife, Diane Hendricks. Since then, more than 540 million toys have been donated to 251 million less fortunate children.

For additional information, visit www.bit.ly/2yqJCke or contact Jones at [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

