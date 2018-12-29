Arts Council honors Jordan

Ray Jordan, president of the Sampson Arts Council for the past eight years, was recently recognized by the Arts Council and executive director Kara Donatelli for his leadership. Jordan will remain a part of the Council board. -

Ray Jordan has been at the heart of arts and entertainment in Sampson County for more than two decades, part of a dedicated group that has worked tirelessly to instill the arts locally and make the community’s canvas a little more colorful.

Jordan recently stepped down from his presidential post on the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors. He was recognized for his service as a board member from 2008-2018 and as president from 2010-2018. He will now serve as the past-president and will continue as a member of the 11-member board, whose members are elected every three years.

Jordan has actually served on the Arts Council for more than 20 years, he noted, however the Arts Council reformed in 2007-08, rewriting the bylaws and reelecting members toward ushering a new era of the Council.

“My service to the Arts Council extends back more than 20 years. I was on it way before it became what it is today,” said Jordan, noting his work with previous presidents Linda Jewell-Carr and Lois Weaver. “Honestly, it’s been good for me and it’s been good for the Arts Council. It’s been an honor for me and I really have enjoyed it.”

During a recent reception, Jordan was presented with his wooden gavel, mounted on a plaque, in recognition of “outstanding and dedicated service” to the Sampson Arts Council as president. He was also bestowed a silver platter with the Arts Council logo etched into with an accompanying inscription noting his tenure on the Council’s Board of Directors.

“We’ve really had a great team and a lot of support from the community,” said Jordan. “I’ve been lucky enough to be there and serve as president, but there’s been a lot of people who have done a lot of work to put the Arts Council where it’s at. I’m very proud of where it is and the leadership of the board. There are a ton of people who have put time, money, sweat and everything else in to make the Arts Council what it is now in our community. That’s been a really big honor for me to be a part of that.”

A modest Jordan eschewed the accolades and attention, saying he was not retiring from the board anytime soon.

“As nice as this thing was,” he said of the reception, offering a chuckle, “I really didn’t want them to do it, because I’m not going anywhere. But the event was very nice and it was touching with everyone that came out.”

Arts Council officials felt the expression of gratitude on behalf of the board and the community was something that was necessary.

“We thank Ray for his extraordinary service. His leadership has gone far beyond what anyone could have asked, and we truly appreciate all he has done to make the Sampson Arts Council the success it is today,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council.

“After Ray’s eight years of service, the entire board just felt it was crucial that we have an event thanking him for his service to the Arts Council,” added Jeff Shipp, who succeeds Jordan as Arts Council president. “He still served on the board sa past-president and remains an integral part of the Arts Council. He loves this community and we love him.”

Shipp also pointed to Jordan’s work with the Class Acts, through which he, as the longtime director of the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, spearheads the organization and scheduling of artistic performances each year at the facility.

Over the past 18 years, well over 100,000 students have been positively impacted by the series through art, theater and educational performances presented in partnership with the local school systems and provided free of charge through generous donations by individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors. Since the inception of Class Acts, supporters have contributed over $500,000 to fund the series.

“His work with Class Acts through the Expo Center, he’s created a positive impact on thousands of children in our community, introducing them to the arts,” said Shipp, “and that makes him a class act. It’s just an honor to follow in his footsteps.”

Of the many accomplishments over the past decade, Jordan highlighted a few notable ones, including the commissioning, designing and installation of the “Milling Around” public art piece, a partnership with the City of Clinton. The renovation of the Small House and the Carriage House Pottery Studio behind it were two other endeavors, he said.

The long-running Alive After Five Summer Concert Series — the eighth annual was held this year — was another boon to the community, a partnership between the Arts Council, the City of Clinton and Sampson County.

“Alive After Five really brought the Arts Council forward in terms of visibility,” said Jordan. “That series, in cash and in-kind contributions over the years, that’s been over $600,000 in support given by the community.”

And there have been “countless programs,” he noted, lauding Donatelli for her leadership and helping the board carry out its mission. Twenty years ago, the Arts Council had an annual budget around $30,000, Jordan noted. Now, it is more than 10 times that, with all of the programs, events and other initiative led by the Council.

“There’s a lot left to do,” said Jordan, “but honestly and truly, if you think about the Arts Council 20 years ago versus today — 20 years ago I think the majority of the public would have the perception the Arts Council was for the elite, that it wasn’t for everybody. But now, because of all the Arts Council has done, the accessibility that it has opened up — the children’s arts camp, the afterschool arts programs — there are so many people now that participate.”

When it boils down to it, the Sampson Arts Council has helped boost the quality of life in the community, Jordan attested, “and that right there is our mission.” He said it was important that people stay involved, and new people get involved, so that the arts can continue to thrive in Sampson County.

“A lot of people have gotten behind it and really elevated it,” he said, “and it adds value in the community.”

Longtime president, board member lauded

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

