Attending the Pickle Drop? Don’t forget the canned food

MOUNT OLIVE — Folks attending the New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop in Mount Olive on December 31 are encouraged to bring canned food for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

“We’ve always hosted a food drive as part of the Pickle Drop, because typically after the holidays most food pantry supplies are depleted,” said Lynn Williams, Mt. Olive Pickle Company spokesperson. “Our food drive is important every year, but this year even more so.”

Just a few months ago Hurricane Florence devastated many parts of eastern North Carolina, she said. “So many friends and neighbors in this region are still not back in their homes. Food Bank, its partner agencies and volunteers have helped fill the gap, making sure people had food to eat. We want to support that work.”

As part of the pickle drop tradition, people who bring canned food or make cash donations to the Food Bank receive a chance to win door prizes from the Mt. Olive Pickle gift shop. The grand prize is a three-foot pool pickle like the one that is dropped down the company flagpole. The door prizes are awarded immediately following the drop.

Food Bank CENC, headquartered in Raleigh, serves 34 counties through 800 partner agencies. The Pickle Drop has hosted a food drive for Food Bank since 2007.

“We are so grateful for the people who bring their donations or make a gift of money to the Food Bank on New Year’s Eve,” Ms. Williams said. “Their generosity makes the Pickle Drop extra special.”

Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will hold the 19th annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive. Live music will start at 5:30, and the evening will also include line dancing and free refreshments. The pickle comes down the pole at 7 p.m. – which is midnight GMT.

“We always encourage folks to get here early. The whole thing is over at 7:05 – or as soon as we award all the door prizes,” Ms. Williams said.

The following is a list of suggested food drive items. Pop-top items and microwavable cups are preferred:

• Protein: Spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli, beefaroni, lasagna, stews, soups, tuna, peanut butter

• Grains: Cereal (whole grain, individual), rice, pasta, dried beans

• Fruits: Canned fruit/fruit cups, dried fruit (raisins, plums, cranberries), applesauce, 100% juice and juice boxes

• Canned vegetables

• Kid-friendly items: Fat-free, sugar free pudding cups, granola bars, popcorn, graham and/or animal crackers

• Baby Products: Diapers, wipes, formula, infant cereal

• Hygiene Items: Feminine products, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, soap, shaving items, etc.

• Paper Products: Toilet tissue, paper towels, etc.

As for the Pickle Drop itself, Mt. Olive’s gift shop will be open December 31from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

For driving directions to Mt. Olive Pickle, go to www.picklemap.com. The company’s physical address at its Main Plant and Gift Shop is One Cucumber Boulevard, Mount Olive, NC 28365.

Handicapped parking will be available, and the company asks that attendees leave their pets at home.

For those who can’t make it in person, watch it live on New Year’s Eve on the web at www.mtolivepickles.com.

In business since 1926 in its hometown of Mount Olive, NC, Mt. Olive Pickle Company manufactures the best-selling brand of pickles, peppers and relishes in the United States. The company has enjoyed a relationship with the Food Bank since its inception in 1980.