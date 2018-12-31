Paying tribute to SCT’s Caldwell

Dr. Bruce Caldwell could often be found as show attendees walked into the doors of the Community Theatre. - Dr. Bruce Caldwell spent a great deal of time on the stage at the Sampson Community Theatre. -

This week we ring in the New Year and pay tribute to one of our very own, Dr. Bruce Caldwell.

A husband, a friend, a father, a grandfather, a brother, a doctor, a volunteer, a board member and a community leader, Bruce was a staple at the Sampson Community Theatre for the past 23 years. Bruce began his work at the theatre with his daughter Elise. They both started acting in the mid 90s and portrayed various roles together.

One of my personal favorite roles was one that was also dear to Bruce. In the late 90s he portrayed the role of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” His youngest daughter, Elise, played Scout. It was wonderful to see them in the production together and I think that is where my friendship with Bruce began. Bruce was one of the first people to be excited and encourage me to pack my bags and travel around the world with Up With People. He, along with a number of community theatre people, drove about three hours to see my closest show with the group and during my year traveling, he would email me and call to see how I was and find out about my journey.

Bruce enjoyed his time in countless productions on the stage, but he truly shined in his articles for The Sampson Independent and his presence in our lobby as guests came into the theatre. His weekly articles were filled with lively commentary, witty banter and a uniqueness only known to Bruce. He and his loving wife, Cecilia, were our official greeters and if you have been to the theatre in the past decade you would have seen them in the lobby, welcoming you to our theatre and bringing you into our SCT family.

Many people in our community know Bruce from his work at the hospital, community and his family. He was known to me as a friend, colleague and fellow board member; a person that I could depend on and a person who believes in others. Bruce is the reason I became a member of the Sampson Community Theatre Board.

Every time that he would see me after I returned from my tour and from living in Nashville, Tenn., he would say “Angela, we sure would like to see you join our community theatre board. Why don’t you join us?” Then he was my encourager that insisted that I direct again. I had previously directed a show in 1998, that Bruce was in — “Bye,Bye Birdie.”

He asked me to come back and direct, and that I did, and continue to do so. Bruce was always an encourager and supporter of the arts. He loved the Sampson Community Theatre and we love him. When I think of Bruce, I always think of his portrayal of Atticus. The character of Atticus Finch taught us to be trustworthy, strong, fair, courageous, loyal and humble. In the words of Atticus, “if you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.”

Bruce truly was a man of the people and he left our little community theatre and our community better than he found it. Rest in Peace, our dear friend.

Dr. Bruce Caldwell could often be found as show attendees walked into the doors of the Community Theatre. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bruce-Caldwell-at-station.jpg Dr. Bruce Caldwell could often be found as show attendees walked into the doors of the Community Theatre. Dr. Bruce Caldwell spent a great deal of time on the stage at the Sampson Community Theatre. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_South-Pacific-DressRehearsal-Oct-2-08-057.jpg Dr. Bruce Caldwell spent a great deal of time on the stage at the Sampson Community Theatre.