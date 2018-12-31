Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 28 — Justin Daniel Vernon, 27, of 1242 McPhail Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on counts of driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 28 — Miguel Angel Aguilar Jr., 32, of 878 S. McCullen Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a fraudulent ID. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 4.

• Dec. 28 — Ralph Delano Dumpson II, 24, of 10122 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, damage to real property and damage to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 29 — Rosendo Ruiz, 32, of 44 Pumpkin Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date was Dec. 29.

• Dec. 29 — Lisa Christina Moran, 39, of 428 West 2nd St., Garland, Princeton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,000; court date was Dec. 29.

• Dec. 29 — Adonis Lee Toomer, 27, of 81 Danny St., Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and served order of arrest on a count of driving while license revoked. Bod set at $51,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 29 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 53, of Old Mintz Highway, Garland, was charged with second degree trespass and shoplifting- concealment of goods. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 16.

• Dec. 30 — Omar Shaquan Ashley, 23, of 13 Friendship Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 28.

• Dec. 30 — Sonia Mercedes Lora, 56, of 54 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt., 304, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 30 —Carlee Steele Moore, 18, of 94 Lafayette Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with harboring/aiding certain person. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 1.

• Dec. 30 — Charles Devon Owens, 39, of 586 Old Fayetteville Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 28.

• Dec. 30 — Renee Dawn Minnick, 37, of 2147 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond or court date listed.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

