Sampson recognized for progress

As 2018 came to an end, North Carolina officials recognized Sampson County Schools and other districts for their achievements.

In a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the academic growth of schools during the 2017-2018 were acknowledged by the State Superintendent Mark Johnson.

“Academic growth is an important indicator – it’s where we expect students to go within a school year,” Johnson said in late-December. “If students at a school meet growth, then those schools have done what North Carolina has asked of them. If they exceed that growth, then they have done even more than the state expects. We want to celebrate them.”

In 2017, Johnson launched the recognition effort to place emphasis on the progress schools made each year. For the second time, he issued certificates to all public schools that met or exceeded goals of academic growth. In Sampson the schools that exceeded growth are: Clement, Hargrove, Midway, Plain View, Roseboro, Salemburg, and Union elementary schools; Midway and Roseboro-Salemburg middle schools; and Hobbton, Lakewood, Union and Sampson Early College high schools. Schools that met growth goals are Hobbton Elementary, Midway High School, Union Middle School, and Union Intermediate School.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy applauded the efforts of students and educators throughout Sampson County, in addition to state officials for recognizing their work.

“We appreciate this recognition of our schools for meeting or exceeding academic growth for the previous school year,” Bracy said. “Our teachers, administrators, and support staff are working diligently to ensure that students continue to make the progress that is essential to their future success. In my visits to schools, I see focus and excitement for learning.”

In all last year, 677 schools, including 46 charter schools, surpassed their goal for student gains and 1,165 other schools, including 69 charters, met their goals.

Academic growth is an indication of the progress that students in the school made over the past year. The standard is roughly equivalent to a year’s worth of growth for a year of instruction. Growth is reported for each school as Exceeded Growth Expectations, Met Growth Expectations, or Did Not Meet Growth Expectations as measured by EVAAS (Educated Value-Added Assessment System), a statistical tool North Carolina uses to measure student growth when common assessments are administered.

According to DPI, Johnson has made a conscious effort to better highlight growth – recognizing that schools that do an excellent job growing students academically should be congratulated.

Many local school leaders also highlight the importance of the “growth” factor by framing and presenting the growth award certificates from the state superintendent during meetings of their school boards or principals. Schools and districts also publicize their gains on their websites with a digital seal provided by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

