Roseboro preps for BloomFest

ROSEBORO — Now that Christmas and New Year’s are behind us, local residents can begin looking ahead to the many great offerings Sampson County has in store for 2019.

Last year, the town of Roseboro held it’s first ever festival — BloomFest — with great success. Event organizer Allie Strickland says the town is already preparing for the second annual BloomFest festival to be held April 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to Strickland, BloomFest is a chance for the community to come together for a day filled with excitement and entertainment for the entire family.

“Community unity is something the town of Roseboro wants and needs so badly for its residents,” Strickland said. “We are thrilled to offer BloomFest as a step closer to that.”

The idea of the festival came to Strickland’s mind a little over a year ago, after moving to the area and seeing the many benefits the small town has to offer. Growing up in Apex, Strickland says she was accustomed to such events, and knew the great benefits it could offer to the town’s residents and the county.

“Roseboro really is a hidden gem in southeast North Carolina,” Strickland explained. “There is such potential here. It’s exciting to think that one event could help this town unite and grow, even just a little bit.”

For the last year, Strickland and other committee members have been busy working to pull together the community event that promises to bring a day filled with excitement and entertainment for the entire family. Headlining at this year’s festival is the Eastline Band, along with local disc jockey Julian Carr.

Throughout the day, the festival will feature vendors, entertainment and food.

The committee is currently accepting applications for entertainment and vendors. For anyone interested, applications are available on the town’s website are due by April 1.

Strickland and other committee members are currently looking sponsors for the festival.

“We would love for businesses to take this opportunity to advertise to the masses that join Roseboro for BloomFest,” Strickland said.

Brittany McLamb, a native of Salemburg, who is currently residing in Nashville, Tenn. and a country artist, will perform. Local dance groups, pageant queens and musical groups will also perform.

According to Strickland, one of the most unique exhibits will be the “Touch-A-Truck” where families can explore different vehicles by touching and climbing inside to learn their purpose and what careers are needed to operate them.

“We feel this offers a new educational experience for children and their families,” Strickland explained.

Additionally, as part of the second annual event, there will be live music, entertainment, free art projects, bounce houses and more than 40 vendors.

Cost to attend the event is free.

For more information about the festival, sponsorship information, vendor and entertainment information, please call the Roseboro Town Hall, visit the town’s website, www.roseboronc.com or email [email protected]

By Kristy D. Carter

