The year that was: 2018

- File photo|Sampson Independent Courtesy photo Andy Runion, who lives on Greens Bridge Road, Garland, was marking the road near his home following Florence. When the water crested, it prompted him to write ‘God is Good’ on the asphalt. - Courtesy photo An aerial view of some of the flooding left in Florence’s wake. - File photo|Sampson Independent N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) east of Clinton, the site of flooding, was torn apart by Flo. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton Police Cpl. Tyler Williams and Brittany Locklear load a box of items into a trailer manned by Clinton Fire Capt. Robby Owen and Engineer Robert Rosario, part of a joint community effort to deliver supplies to impacted areas. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Orange barrels, a familiar sight on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton as work continues. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Dwight Williams applauds Norman Wayne Naylor, sitting at far left, for his service as the former clerk during Williams’ January 2018 announcement he would seek the post. Also pictured seated is Naylor’s wife, Norma. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Fann - - File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal in NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover. - - File photo|Sampson Independent - - File photo|Sampson Independent - -

In 2018, Sampson County was the site, along with dozens of other counties in North Carolina, of a landmark natural disaster in Hurricane Florence, which ravaged parts of the county and put Ivanhoe residents and others in the southern end of the county underwater.

As some continue to rebuild in 2019, others will also prepare for the impact of a completed N.C. 24 improvement project, see new faces settle into key elected county seats and school administrative positions while a championship soccer team — a first in school history — basks in their accomplishment and what it has meant to the community.

Below is a brief look back at just a few of the major news stories from 2018 and their impact in Sampson.

Florence hits Sampson

In September 2018, slow-moving behemoth Hurricane Florence made landfall, dumping a deluge of rain across the state, causing damage that flooded communities and fractured roads, prompting extended school closures, enacting of curfews, the opening of shelters and the initiation of water rescues and evacuations across Sampson and Duplin counties.

As waters receded and rescue missions waned, somber views from the air and on the ground revealed the devastation of Florence and the long recovery ahead in Sampson, where residents were evacuated from southern communities, including Ivanhoe, Ingold, Clear Run, Garland and Harrells.

Houses were submerged, with just a roof here and there peeking above the water’s surface. The Ivanhoe Post Office was underwater, as were two neighboring historic churches — Black River Presbyterian, founded in 1740, and Ivanhoe Baptist Church, dating back to 1893.

County commissioner Sue Lee, who rode with other county officials over the hardest hit areas, said she was gutted at what she saw.

“It was just utter devastation,” said Lee. “It was just horrific to watch.”

They saw roads covered, houses that were barely there and just large bodies of water that weren’t supposed to be there, the type of immense once-in-a-lifetime flooding everyone had anticipated and dreaded.

“Ivanhoe was the worst one I saw; it was just unreal,” Lee remarked. “The water had just blasted through these communities. To see the roads disappear for long stretches, you could not even tell they were even there.”

U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard helicopter teams, swift water rescue teams, local fire departments and other first responders worked with State Emergency Operations Center officials, as well as the N.C. National Guard, FBI, the American Red Cross and others to survey damage and make rescues.

More than 70 rescue missions were conducted on the ground and through the air, with hundreds of people assisted.

Even when the rain had finally stopped, more than 2 feet falling in parts of Sampson, the National Weather Service said historic catastrophic flooding remained the primary concern. Black River reached record flood levels before ultimately cresting. Nine emergency shelters were opened leading up to Hurricane Florence before being scaled back in the days following Flo’s worst.

Down in Garland, Andy Runion was one of the many who counted his blessings. He had been marking the flooding since Florence began. He was fortunate his home was saved. Ivanhoe resident Morgan Sykes shared a similar sentiment.

“We actually had to paddle on a boat from my grandparents’ house to get out,” Sykes said. “It was pretty deep water.”

Sykes expressed how her family’s faith was going to help in the recovery.

“We’re strong Christians,” she said at the time. “If he’ll lead you to it, he’ll get you through it. I enjoy the community that we have. Everyone knows everybody and it’s peaceful town. You don’t have a lot of commotion going on and everyone is super nice. We’re all a big family, pretty much. We’ll come together to get through this for sure.”

In the wake of the flooding, local agencies, civic and community groups, churches and businesses organized various fundraising events to help victims of Florence. Clinton Community Church opened itself as a refuge for first responders, the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center housed hundreds of linemen working to restore power and volunteer groups pitched in to do laundry for everyone assisting in the effort.

An out-of-state business, Summit Construction Company out of Chesapeake, Va., even donated 250 generators to residents to Sampson, distributed at fire departments across the county.

Ivanhoe resident Russell Devane recently told county officials Ivanhoe was still making progress each day.

“All the roads now are passable,” Devane said in December. “We are free as a bird now, and we can get out and move around. Most of the trash has been picked up, so we thank everybody who was involved in that. We are moving forward trying to get everything rebuilt in downtown Ivanhoe.”

Devane said Ivanhoe residents met with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, Emergency Management director Ronald Bass and N.C. Rep. William Brisson at the end of October to discuss evacuation routes for those who live in the Ivanhoe area, so that they might not be stranded again like they were during Florence.

“We’re moving forward down in Ivanhoe,” he remarked. “We are not stagnant.”

N.C. 24 facelift ambles forward

A roadway construction project on N.C. 24 bid out five years ago is still ongoing, set to be completed in 2019, state transportation officials said. The matter was one over which local officials fumed publicly in the latter half of 2018.

In the summer, Commissioner Jerol Kivett took the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) to task over the improvement project, which drew the public ire of Clinton Mayor Lew Starling in November and December. Starling vociferously lamented the lack of progress and the perceived poor contract negotiating that has left Clinton with orange barrels and snarled traffic patterns for years now.

The contract for the final 7-mile segment, which includes the stretch on N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) in Clinton, was awarded in November 2013. The contractor went to work in January 2014, the first month of availability. The original date for utilities to be relocated was June 2014. They were not moved until May 2015, a 322-day delay up front.

The N.C. 24 project was originally set for a November 2017 completion. That was then revised to March 2018 and then to early 2019. That was subsequently walked back after Hurricane Florence hit. Most recently, Eason said it may be as late as spring 2019 before N.C. 24 work in Clinton is finished.

At the behest of Starling in November, the city reached out to DOT, the State Board of Transportation, Sampson’s legislative delegation, contractors and others to address the extensive delays on the section of the project in Clinton. They showed up in Clinton in December.

“We understand the frustration of what the city, the business owners, the public are encountering out there with that one-and-a-half mile part of this project,” Eason told Starling and the board. “Unfortunately this can happen with this type of urban road construction project. There are a lot of things we don’t know are in the ground; a lot of things that can slow the process. That, in turn, adds to the time of the project.”

Along with utility relocations, sewer repairs and the drainage redesign, which Eason noted were done in partnership with the city and as requested by the city, hurricanes earlier this year have compounded matters. There have been 52 change orders, 40 of which were in the mile and a half stretch.

Starling said DOT is in the business of constructing roads, and should do just that. He said he felt Clinton was getting the short end of the stick, not given the priority of other areas in Wilmington, Raleigh and Charlotte.

Senator Brent Jackson called the situation “a nightmare.”

“We’re going on 40 years and we still do not have a plan in place to get us to (1-40 in Warsaw) like it should be and the funding’s not there either yet,” he said. “We have done our best to stay on top of this project and we will continue to work on it. You can rest assured it will be a top priority in figuring out the quickest way to get this done.”

Eason echoed that.

“We’ve attempted to be transparent with the issues on the project,” he remarked. “We’re committed to completing this project and we’re not intentionally dragging our feet. We are trying to complete this project.”

Fann elected Clerk of Court

Chris Fann was sworn in as Sampson’s new Clerk of Superior Court, bringing to a close a year that saw three different men in the post and serving as a bittersweet passing of the guard.

Newcomer Fann’s swearing-in wrapped up an eventful year, in which the Republican made it through a packed primary and runoff leading up to his election in November. In between Fann’s election as clerk and his swearing of the oath, longtime Clerk Norman Wayne Naylor passed away.

Clerk of Court since 2002, Naylor announced in August 2017 that he intended to step down at the end of the year, cutting his fourth term short by 11 months due to his declining health. He endorsed Dwight Williams Jr. to fill out his unexpired term. Williams was subsequently appointed to the post by Judge Albert Kirby to fill out Naylor’s term.

“He was always a very fine gentleman in all aspects of the word,” Williams said upon Naylor’s passing. “We’ll all miss him. I’ll miss him personally, our church and community will miss him, and the county is going to miss him for certain. He’s spent near about all of his life as an adult in service to others. His life’s calling was serving other people and he did it with great distinction and dedication. He’s to be admired for that.”

Fann ultimately beat out Williams and two others, including Chris Driver in a runoff, in earning the Republican Party nod for the post. He defeated Clerk of Court employee Tammy Grady in the general election. During his campaign and upon his election, he praised Naylor and Williams for their leadership and said he looked to follow in their footsteps.

“I’m looking forward to the future, I’m looking forward to being the best clerk I can be and I’m going to need everyone’s help,” said Fann. “I will treat everybody who comes in that office as if they were the winning vote. That’s the mindset I’m taking into the job.”

CHS soccer wins state title

In November, members of the Clinton Dark Horses soccer team saw a lifelong goal come to fruition as they rallied to beat the defending 2A state champions Newton-Conover, 2-1, to claim Clinton’s first-ever state soccer championship.

Parker Norris, who set the single-season scoring record, was named Most Valuable Player and accolades for the team, including for 300-win coach Brad Spell, poured in.

Spell was named Sampson County Coach of the Year, East Central Conference Coach of the Year, Regional and State 2A Coach of the Year, Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year, and the Fayetteville Observer’s Prep-910 Coach of the Year. He was also set to receive the National High School Soccer Coach of the Year Award in January in Chicago.

“We set this goal at the beginning of the season and to be able to come through with it … it’s something we’ve always dreamed about since we were little, seeing our older siblings play,” Norris said of the title. “We’re glad we could do this for the town.”

The team was previously thwarted in the fourth round of the playoffs, but overcame that obstacle enroute to history. It was a playoff run that included wins over East Duplin, Dixon and First Flight before upending the 2017 champs.

Spell cited the “unreal” community support and praised Norris and others for their effort during season.

“Being a part of making history for this great school and soccer program is just unreal,” Clinton senior Jared Stephenson said. “All the hard work Coach Spell put us through and all the support from the community has just finally paid off.”

The Dark Horses capped the first-ever state championship season at 26-1 overall and 11-1 in conference. They scored 114 goals and allowed just 13 all season, rattling off 18 straight wins to close out the season.

Johnson named CCS leader

After months of searching, members of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education named Dr. Wesley Johnson as the system’s next leader. The new superintendent assumed the duties Oct. 1.

In education for the last two decades, all with Sampson County Schools, Johnson previously served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent. Johnson was selected from a pool of 34 candidates.

The position of superintendent became available when former superintendent Dr. Stuart Blount announced his retirement at the beginning of the year. The board hired Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr., former superintendent of Sampson County Schools, to work in that role in the interim until a permanent hire could be made. Blount was subsequently elected unopposed to the city school board.

City school board members enlisted the help of the North Carolina School Board Association to conduct a community and staff survey and hire someone as his replacement, with Johnson ultimately selected.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Clinton City Schools and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and community to educate all students to their highest level of academic performance and to prepare them to become productive members of society,” Johnson said upon his hiring.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ivanhoe_4.jpg File photo|Sampson Independent Andy Runion, who lives on Greens Bridge Road, Garland, was marking the road near his home following Florence. When the water crested, it prompted him to write ‘God is Good’ on the asphalt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_runion.jpg Andy Runion, who lives on Greens Bridge Road, Garland, was marking the road near his home following Florence. When the water crested, it prompted him to write ‘God is Good’ on the asphalt. Courtesy photo An aerial view of some of the flooding left in Florence’s wake. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_aerial1.jpg An aerial view of some of the flooding left in Florence’s wake. Courtesy photo N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) east of Clinton, the site of flooding, was torn apart by Flo. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_8236.jpg N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) east of Clinton, the site of flooding, was torn apart by Flo. File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton Police Cpl. Tyler Williams and Brittany Locklear load a box of items into a trailer manned by Clinton Fire Capt. Robby Owen and Engineer Robert Rosario, part of a joint community effort to deliver supplies to impacted areas. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_drive2.jpg Clinton Police Cpl. Tyler Williams and Brittany Locklear load a box of items into a trailer manned by Clinton Fire Capt. Robby Owen and Engineer Robert Rosario, part of a joint community effort to deliver supplies to impacted areas. File photo|Sampson Independent Orange barrels, a familiar sight on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton as work continues. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NC24-2.jpg Orange barrels, a familiar sight on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton as work continues. File photo|Sampson Independent Dwight Williams applauds Norman Wayne Naylor, sitting at far left, for his service as the former clerk during Williams’ January 2018 announcement he would seek the post. Also pictured seated is Naylor’s wife, Norma. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_williams2.jpg Dwight Williams applauds Norman Wayne Naylor, sitting at far left, for his service as the former clerk during Williams’ January 2018 announcement he would seek the post. Also pictured seated is Naylor’s wife, Norma. File photo|Sampson Independent Fann https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fann-mug-2-.jpg Fann File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton’s Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal in NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Parker-Norris-3.jpg Clinton’s Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal in NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover. File photo|Sampson Independent https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Wesley-Johnson.jpg File photo|Sampson Independent https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Brad-Spell.jpg File photo|Sampson Independent

From Flo to N.C. 24, a state title and new faces in key posts

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.