GARLAND — “Becoming” by former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama was the best-selling book of 2018 and sold millions of copies. One of them is sitting in the home of Wanda Hill Simmons.

“It’s been a great book so far,” Simmons said about the autobiographical memoir featuring her childhood experiences growing up in Chicago, college and life in the White House.

Mrs. Obama’s page-turner sparked a new club in southern Sampson County for book lovers. The first-ever meeting for the Garland Book Club is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Locos Mexican Grill & Restaurant, 41 E. Front St., Garland.

“It kind of just started on a whim,” Simmons said about several community members buying the ‘Becoming’ book. “Several of us just love reading and of course, enjoy each other’s company.”

Next came the idea of the book club and to have informal meetings. The book of discussion will be Obama’s work during the introduction meeting. At this time, members will provide feedback about what the would like to see from the club. Everyone from the community is welcomed.

“Anyone can attend and we put the invitation out there for those who love to read and enjoy that kind of fellowship,” Simmons said. “A couple of people from Roseboro expressed an interest. It’s an open invitation at this point.”

Simmons and future club members are looking forward to having participation from readers outside the Garland area as well. The club was formed by members of the Garland’s Community Action Group, which hosts several events throughout the year. Some of them include “Trunk or Treat” for Halloween, Easter Egg Hunt in the spring and the fall Community Day and Parade celebration. The organization also hosted a back-to-school celebration with 200 bags distributed at the ballpark complex. For the holiday season, the group hosted the annual Christmas Tree lighting.

“Several of us have been members of book clubs in the past,” she said. “We thought about forming some interest of having a group.”

As an educator, Simmons wants to spread the love of reading to the community. She believes it’s a lifelong experience.

“I believe in being a lifelong learner and certainly I always encourage my own children and my students to benefit from the joys of reading,” she said. “Knowledge is power and reading provides knowledge. I think the book club is an excellent way to promote lifelong learning.”

Wanda Hill Simmons reads Christmas stories to children during a celebration in Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Garland_9.jpg Wanda Hill Simmons reads Christmas stories to children during a celebration in Garland.

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com