Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 1 — Kendall Craig Wooten, 63, of 2120 Maple Grove Church Road, Dunn, was charged with assault by pointing gun. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 31.
• Jan. 1 — Demetrius Alexander Smith, 21, of 110 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 21.
Incidents/investigations
• Dec. 31 — Penny Cash of Autryville reported a break-in, with cash, a TV stand, Super Nintendo, kerosene heater stolen, along with assorted clothes, medications, perfumes and DVDs. Items valued at $3,860.
• Dec. 31 — Devon Martin of Jacksonville reported a break-in at a Clinton residence, in which various furniture and baby items were stolen. Items valued at $8,170.
