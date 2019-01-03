South River photo contest underway

South River Electric Membership Corporation is giving community members a chance to show off their photography skills and capture the beauty of the area.

The cooperative is hosting its first-ever “South River Scenes” photo contest for amateur photographers. All photos must be taken somewhere in the five counties served by South River EMC, which are Sampson, Bladen, Harnett, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Photos may include landscapes, buildings, landmarks or anything that defines the community.

Catherine O’Dell, vice president of member services and public relations, is looking forward to photographs coming in from members.

“We’re just really excited and hope that people will embrace the opportunity,” O’Dell said. “With smartphones, everybody has a camera and people love to shoot photos. We’re hoping to have really good participation and we’re excited to see what our members will submit.”

If there’s enough entries, the contest will include adult, high school (ninth through 12th grade students), middle school (sixth through eighth grade), and elementary school (first through fifth grade) categories. A single winner will be picked from each group.

The contest is being held in conjunction with South River EMC’s annual meeting, scheduled for April 11, at the Crown Arena and Theatre in Fayetteville. Photos will be displayed at South River EMC offices from Monday, March 25 though Friday, April 5, and during the meeting. Winners will be decided by votes from members who visit the offices during the judging period.

The deadline for submissions is March 22. Photographs must be a minimum of 3 by 5 inches and a maximum of 8 by 10 inches. All photos must be mounted on a flat rigid cardboard or mat board. Each photo should have an accompanying description of the photo including the significance of the subject and where it was photographed (including city/community and county).

This description must be printed on an 8½ by 11 inches sheet of white paper. Photographer’s name, address and phone number must be on the back of the mounted image. All submissions must be submitted along with a signed copy of the contest rules.

For more information, contact South River EMC at 910-230-2982 or by email at [email protected] Entry forms may be accessed at www.sremc.com/content/annual-meeting.

