Depression seminar coming to Clinton

When it comes to depression, LaShonta Tatum wants to uplift the spirits of people going through unhappiness and sorrow.

Her organization, Adult Summit is presenting “Depression Kills: You Are Not Alone” from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Sampson Center, 808 Barden St., Clinton. The event is inspired by the Bible’s 1 Peter 5:7 which says “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”

“I feel that’s it’s important because we suppress a lot of issues,” Tatum said. “There’s a lot of things that we don’t talk about and we should. If we don’t, it causes us to sink into a deep, dark depression.”

When that happens, Tatum said it’s a hard feeling to escape.

“We don’t understand that to come out of a depression, you have to talk your way out,” she said about the importance of speaking with others to receive advice and tools to overcome.

Aleema Wilson is scheduled to share a testimony of battling depression and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Entertainment will provided by Kim N Tim Mime Ministries and praise dancer Nyshia Bennett.

Information about services dealing with depression will be provided. One organization invited to the seminar is EastPointe, a managed care organization that helps people with substance abuse, mental health and disabilities. Officials from CommWell Health are also scheduled to attend. The Dunn-based health center provides a variety of services to residents, such as behavioral health care. Easterseals, which gives services to adults and children, was also invited.

“I’m bringing out all the resources that I can put my hands to show the community that they can get help,” Tatum said. “It doesn’t cost a lot of money and there’s other avenues of getting help. It doesn’t have to be in the public eye and it can be private.”

She believes it’s important for African-Africans to seek help for depression, if needed.

“We suppress a lot of things and we don’t talk about it,” Tatum said. “We hold a lot of things in within the family, instead of letting those things out. I feel that it’s important to speak with someone about depression because that’s the only way you’re going to survive depression or come out of it.”

Tatum, a Clinton native and minister, made a decision to help people in the community by creating Adult Summit. The name of the inspirational organization was inspired by “Teen Summit,” a talk show for youths that aired on the BET network. Some of the previous events she led was an anti-violence rally and a motivational seminar. During the events, guest speakers and authors shared their experiences with audience members.

“I just want people to come and not be afraid to let others know they need help,” she said about the upcoming event.

On social media Tatum said she viewed a post about a suicide attempt. Tatum made sure to reach out to the individual on a personal level.

“I want people like her to understand that they’re not alone,” Tatum said. “Somebody somewhere has already been through the same thing that they’ve been through. We want people to know that we are here to help and we’re going to do everything that we can to pull each other to the place that they need to be.”

For more information about the seminar, contact Tatum at 910-385-4522 or by email at [email protected]

