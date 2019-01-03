New Year baby named

Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced the birth of the New Year baby, born Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:50 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby, a girl, was named Char’Niya Danielle Pearsall. She is the daughter of Tameka Danielle Washington and Charles Pearsall. -

Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced the birth of the New Year baby, born Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:50 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby, a girl, was named Char’Niya Danielle Pearsall. She is the daughter of Tameka Danielle Washington and Charles Pearsall.