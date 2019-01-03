New Year baby named

Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced the birth of the New Year baby, born Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:50 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby, a girl, was named Char’Niya Danielle Pearsall. She is the daughter of Tameka Danielle Washington and Charles Pearsall.
Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced the birth of the New Year baby, born Jan. 2, 2019 at 6:50 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The baby, a girl, was named Char’Niya Danielle Pearsall. She is the daughter of Tameka Danielle Washington and Charles Pearsall.