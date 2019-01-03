The truth: God’s word is being fulfilled

Do you have visions of a dying world being cast before our eyes as New Year celebrations welcome 2019? This message comes from Acts 16:9 “Come over to Macedonia and help us” and from daily events we are witnessing that signal truth and timing of God’s Word being fulfilled.

An old hymnal shares a song seldom sung in church services. ‘Macedonia’ tells the story of missions and evangelism that need resurrection ‘for such a time as this’! Allow these words to speak to your heart of today’s troubles and turbulent times in all corners of our world.

“The vision of a dying world is cast before our eyes. We feel the heartbeat of its need, we hear its feeble cries. Lord Jesus Christ, revive Thy church in this, her crucial hour. Lord Jesus Christ awake Thy church with Spirit given power.

Today, as understanding’s bounds are stretched on every hand, O clothe Thy Word in bright new sounds, And speed it o’er the land; Lord Jesus Christ, empower us to preach by every means! Lord Jesus Christ, embolden us in near and distant scenes.

The warning bell of judgment tolls, above us looms the cross. Around are ever dying souls — how great the loss! O Lord, constrain and move Thy church the glad news to impart. And Lord, as Thou dost stir Thy church, begin within my heart.”

This seldom sung song signals an urgency to stand up for Jesus in seasons of sorrow and sin like unto Sodom and Gomorrah. Time is ticking as we watch and wait…wondering how much longer our Lord will linger. The time is at hand for us to grow up and give God first place.

Growing up for God reaches deep within my heart with memories of my second summer being married to James, the man God sent to love, cherish and help me at Tim’s Gift Inc. (a ministry where we give help and hope to people in need) and The Learning Station, where children come for afterschool and summer care. James came faithfully every afternoon when his work was done. One day, he shared words of truth with a tough tenderness that taught some students and teachers a powerful lesson. He told them they needed to ‘grow up’! And of course, feelings were hurt as his words stung like a bee.

James and I went to bed that night with a prayer that God would use the painful situation to glorify Him. And He did!

James stopped the very next day and apologized to our granddaughter and another student teacher for words that hurt them but stood firm that his words were truthfully shared in love. God stirred my heart with a message that James’ words were right on time and needed to ‘be heard’ around the world. The time is now for children of all ages to ‘grow up for God, to stop murmuring and complaining, and start living out loud in love and faith while embracing the example of His Son.

James’ tough love lesson rings tenderly and truthfully in my heart with Christmas lingering, a New Year dawning, and memories of two good husbands warming my heart. Many people reading this story are also missing loved ones who were not present to open gifts and bless the food at holiday celebrations. Yet, their presence filled hearts and homes with sweet memories and hope – knowing we can celebrate together forever and ever when we all get to Heaven. What a glorious day that will be – being prepared to meet Jesus at any moment while growing up for God should be our number one priority!

Tim and James loved me tender – loved me true, worked hard, lived right, and looked after things with a Christian witness that humbly told of their big hearts and deep love for the Lord and loved ones. Tim went to Heaven on April 22, 2007 after bravely battling cancer for 15 months. Four months after James’s lesson on Growing Up for God, he was called to Heaven in the twinkling of an eye on Dec. 27, 2014. Yet, the joy of knowing they are Home gives a peace that keeps me lifted in love and a desire to encourage people to cherish the Lord and their loved ones…before it is too late!

Are you thinking of someone you love who is no longer here? Ready or not…when a loved one leaves, growing up for God comes as we adjust to life here without them, go forth in faith to God’s plans for the rest of our lives, and be prepared to meet the Master – morning, noon, or night!

Visions of a dying world is cast before our eyes. May we listen to the lessons of tough truths in the song, Macedonia and words from Acts 16:9. May we hear God’s cries and Thy church be revived in this crucial hour…Thy church with Spirit given power! We are the church with glad news to impart…as the Lord stirs us (His church) to let it begin in our hearts.

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to clean out hearts, make things right with the Lord and loved ones, and enjoy living out loud in love every day.

The time is now — the year of 2019 — for Christians to come to the aid of a dying world. Stand up for Jesus and Grow up for God…before it really is too late!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

