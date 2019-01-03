When God shuts the door

In answer to a question concerning how many would be saved, Jesus taught, “Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able. When once the master of the house is risen up, and hath shut to the door, and ye begin to stand without, and to knock at the door, saying, Lord, Lord, open unto us; and he shall answer and say unto you, I know you not whence ye are” (Luke 13:24-25). The picture of a door being shut is a picture of opportunity coming to a close, the door of opportunity has been closed. There are a couple of good accounts in scripture, one from the old testament and one from the new, that might be noteworthy to us when considering God shutting the door. Without going into depth, let us quickly review these two Bible accounts.

First, there is the account of the universal flood in which mankind was wiped away from the face of the earth with the exception of Noah and his family. This account is found in Genesis, chapters six and seven. God had determined to destroy man because of their wickedness. Yet, Noah found grace in His eyes and He instructed Noah in the building of the ark which became the means of escape from the destruction of the flood. After the ark was built and everything readied according to the instructions given by God, the scriptures tell us that they all went in, “and the Lord shut him in” (Gen. 7:16). The new testament account we have in mind is the parable that Jesus told of the ten virgins (Matt. 25:1-13). In this parable, virgins went forth to meet the bridegroom with their lamps. Five were wise in that they took extra oil for their lamps and five were said to be foolish because though they took their lamps, they did not take extra oil. When the Bridegroom did finally come, the foolish virgins found that their lamps had gone out and they had to go get more oil. While they were gone out to buy oil, the bridegroom came. The scriptures then say, “…they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut. Afterward came also the other virgins, saying Lord, Lord, open to us. But he answered and said Verily I say unto you, I know you not” (Matt. 25:10-12).

Obviously, the grand lesson of these two accounts is that one must be prepared to meet the Lord when the time comes. But, there are four things we wish to point out that is the case when God shuts the door. First, when God shuts the door, His patience has run out. Our God is a God of patience. Peter wrote, “…when once the longsuffering of God waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was a preparing, wherein few, that is, eight souls were saved by water” (I Pet. 3:20). Peter also stated, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance (II Pet. 3:9). In all ages, God has demonstrated His patience and longsuffering with sinful man, and He continues to do so today. But, as the time came for the flood, the time will come when God’s patience has come to an end. After Peter had made that statement concerning the longsuffering of God being the reason the Lord had not yet returned, he said, “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up” (II Pet. 3:10). When God shuts the door, it means His patience has come to an end.

God shutting the door indicates His preaching has been rejected. God’s patience allowed some one hundred and twenty years of preaching by Noah, but when man continued to reject that preaching, the time came when God put a stop to the preaching and shut the door. Preaching is still the means used by God to save people. “…It pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe (I Cor. 1:21). Faith comes by hearing God’s word (Rom. 10:17). The gospel of Christ is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16). When the door of opportunity to obey the gospel of Christ has been shut, it will be too late to get into the ark of safety.

When God shuts the door, His plan is carried out. In the days of Noah, once the doors were shut, God’s plan was carried out. The flood came and cleansed the earth of all the wickedness of mankind. Yet, Noah and his family were borne to safety by the ark that obedience to God’s commands had provided. In the same manner, when that day Peter spoke of as coming as a thief in the night (II Pet. 3:10) arrives, then those plans of God concerning the judgment will come to pass. We will all stand before the judgment seat of Christ, and we will all be judged according to what we have done in our bodies (II Cor. 5:10).

When God shuts the door, His people will be found inside. The last thing to note about when God’s shuts the door is that when it occurs, His people will be found inside. We must be found in Christ when God shuts the doors of time or we will be eternally lost.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

