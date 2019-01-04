God’s thoughts on building a wall

The United States Government is partially shut down because the president wants funding for a wall on the Mexican border. Many say this concept of a wall is immoral. Well let’s see what the Word of God says about a wall..

From Genesis to Revelation there are many references to a wall. In fact, Jerusalem, Damascus, Babylon and other cities were surrounded by a wall. The prophet Nehemiah prayed to God that He would help him rebuild the wall of Jerusalem. Nehemiah said to the people of Jerusalem these words, “Ye see the distress that we are in, how Jerusalem lieth waste, and the gates thereof are burned with fire: come and let us build up the wall of Jerusalem, that we be not more a reproach.”

Through the providence of God, Nehemiah was given the authority and resources to rebuild the wall of Jerusalem. The wall was built with the help of God in an incredible short period of 52 days. During this process, Nehemiah faced much opposition, mockery and ridicule. He met every challenge with courage and determination. The building of the wall enabled the nation of Israel to prosper and to have a unique identity in such a way as to preserve the people of God.

God does not have an issue with walls. In fact, He does not see them as being immoral or bad. He uses walls to protect His people and to preserve their longevity.

From a spiritual standpoint, when all is said and done, these words in Revelation chapter 21 will come to pass. “And I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself shall be with them, and be their God.”

When all is said and done, there will be a new earth cleansed completely from sin and we will dwell with God and He will dwell with us. But the new earth will be surrounded by a wall. For in Revelation 21:9-27 we learn that the new earth will be surrounded by a wall with 12 gates and 12 foundations. Our heaven on earth will be surrounded by a wall that will be constructed by God Himself.

All of this fuss and political wrangling over a wall does not line up with the sovereignty of God. Once again, God’s words always reign true: For our people do indeed perish from a lack of knowledge.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

