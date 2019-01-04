Officials warn of jury duty arrest scam

A public warning has been issued following incidents of a phone scam in which callers posing as law enforcement officers threaten criminal papers against the recipient for failing to report for jury duty.

As with many other variations of the same phone scam, everything can be avoided by paying a simple fee over the phone — or in this case the alleged “fine.”

Incidents reported recently in Sampson County prompted the issuance of a formal joint warning on behalf of Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and Clerk of Sampson County Superior Court Chris Fann.

“Individuals posing as deputy sheriffs are calling victims and advising them that a warrant/criminal paper has been issued regarding their failure to appear for jury duty. The callers are advising the victims that they have a certain amount of time to pay a fine in order to avoid arrest and make payment arrangements with the victims,” the Sheriff’s Office/Clerk of Court notice states.

The local agencies said that simply would never happen.

As with out-of-country dignitaries requesting wire transfers with the promise of a bigger reward in return, or a group offering a prize as long as personal information and a deposit is put down, the story is often the same. Personal and financial information would not have to be disclosed over the phone. And if it seems strange, then look into it further.

“Under no circumstances will a citizen receive a phone call from a deputy sheriff regarding their failure to appear for jury duty, nor will a deputy sheriff make arrangements to pay a fine over the phone,” the local agencies stated in the warning to Sampson residents. “If a citizen legitimately fails to appear for jury duty, a deputy sheriff will make physical contact with them and serve a court order on them in person.”

Individuals who receive a call of this nature should simply hang up, they said.

According to sheriff’s authorities, a vast majority of the calls originate from overseas using local numbers and are outside the jurisdiction of United States law enforcement agencies. Sampson officials offered a clear warning to anyone receiving such calls from scammers.

“Remember, no legitimate government agency is going to call you and ask you to wire money or make an online payment to avoid arrest.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_gavel4.jpg