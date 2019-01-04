Local NAACP branch elects officers

Newly elected officers of the Sampson County branch of the NAACP. -

At the November meeting of the Sampson NAACP, the general membership had the opportunity to elect new officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee. Later, in December, the local NAACP branch leadership was installed.

The new officers of the Sampson County NAACP include: Lee Byam, president; Luther Moore, first vice president; Larry Sutton, second vice president; Willie Moore, third vice president; Vada Williams, secretary; Annie Williams, corresponding secretary; Tony Watson, treasurer; and Graham Faison, assistant treasurer.

Having been elected and duly sworn in, the next Sampson NAACP Executive Committee meeting is slated for Jan. 21 at the branch headquarters on Wall Street in downtown Clinton, with the next general membership meeting scheduled for Jan. 28, at First Baptist, 900 College St., Clinton.

In 2019, along with the national organization, the local Sampson County NAACP, will continue to focus on increasing membership. According to the national vice president of membership services and training, Andrea Brown, “the NAACP’s new ‘All In’ Membership Campaign will focus on recruitment, renewals and engagement.” In emphasizing the importance of the “All In” Membership Campaign, Brown stated, “We want to enlarge our territory in terms of our membership footprint.” She said, “This campaign is designed to get people energized.”

In a recent correspondence with the membership of the national organization, Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO wrote, “There’s still so much for us to fight for, and we have to be in the fight together. We can’t keep pushing to make a better America without you.”

For more information about the mission and vision of the NAACP, the local branch invites you to attend the general membership meetings every fourth Monday at 6 p.m., at First Baptist, 900 College St., Clinton.

