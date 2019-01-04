Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 3 — Eva Collister Britt, 56, of 142 Pine Log Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 19.
• Jan. 3 — William Scott Mitchell, 52, of 247 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with disposing of dead domesticated animal and cruelty to animals. No bond listed; court date was Jan. 3.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 3 — Thomas Garner of Turkey reported damage to a window, estimated at $300, with a rot iron bed stolen. The bed was valued at $1,000.
• Jan. 3 — Matthew Munoz of Dunn reported the theft of several firearms and coins. Items valued at $4,800. A door was estimated at $1,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.