Leaving a lasting legacy

Bob Sanderson has made an impact on Sampson County for decades, having served as a member of the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees for more than 20 years.

Sanderson’s name and dedication will forever be remembered, as the 92-year-old passed Tuesday at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Even in the last few years, as Sanderson found himself aging and unable to drive, he didn’t allow that to stop him from attending board meetings and continuing to fight for the students at the local college.

“Mr. Sanderson was a true gentleman,” Erika Starling, SCC Board of Trustees chair, said. “He was staunchly dedicated to Sampson Community College and never missed a meeting. In his later years, when he couldn’t drive, he would have a family member bring him to the meetings. He was forward-thinking and always put the students interests first.”

Sanderson and his family have had a major impact on Sampson County. Last year, Sanderson decided to retire from the college board, and his son, Herb, eagerly stepped up and took his father’s place.

He was a true southern gentleman and provided an outstanding service to Sampson county and this college. He was well respected by all of the faculty and all of the other board members. I will miss him dearly!

A World War II veteran, Sanderson graduated from North Carolina State University in Agriculture Education in 1951, training that would serve him well as a longtime farmer in Sampson County. As a vocational agriculture teacher for Sampson County Schools for three decades, he lived the Future Farmers of America motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”

“I have tried and hopefully succeeded in some ways to make lives better here,” Sanderson said at the time of his retirement from the board. “Every time he would see me getting ready to go to board meeting here he would always say ‘Make a difference’. I have certainly tried to and now I will get to say that to him.”

In 1953, he married Betty Gray Melvin of Harrells. Sanderson had two sons of his own, Wayne and Herb, before he began a lengthy trail of service involving young people. In addition to serving SCC for more than two decades, Sanderson served in many more capacities. He served as Master of Franklin Grange, was a charter member of the Harrells Volunteer Fire Department and charter member of the Four County Medical Center Board. Sanderson also served as Chairman of Rural Medical Center Board and on the Sampson Memorial Hospital Board from 1976-1996.

“I was saddened to be informed earlier this week that Mr. Sanderson, Mr. Bob as he was known to us, had passed,” SCC president Dr. Bill Starling said. “Mr. Bob served the college as a trustee for 22 years as an appointee of the Sampson County Board of Education. His devotion and faithfulness to his duties as a trustee are remembered by all of us who worked on the administrative staff or who served with him as a board member.”

Despite being the eldest member on the board, and even after his health began to fail, Starling says Sanderson was very often the first to arrive at the monthly board meetings.

“Often the first to arrive at a meeting, Mr. Bob greeted each staff member and fellow board members with his characteristic deep voice often ending with something that brought laughter to those who engaged him,” Bill Starling recalled. “His faithful attendance was reminded me of a the faithful churchman who received perfect Sunday School attendance pins each year.”

Dr. Paul Viser, who not only worked with Sanderson through the college, also served as his physician for the last 29 years.

“In many ways, he was a father figure to me, as he shared thoughtful commentary on matters of public concern, things that he pondered and tried to address in his understated way,” Viser shared. “Though he had an endearing sense of humor, he was no showman. Rather, his legacy is one of action over talk, especially in the realm of service.”

Through his service to the college, Sanderson often voiced his strong support of the ag-related program the school has to offer.

Mr. Bob was often the strongest voice on the board supporting ag-related programs,” Bill Starling said. “Dr. Steve Matthis, the principal founder of the college’s animal production program, would always remember Mr. Bob’s encouragement and interest in his work and program development. Mr. Sanderson’s service as a trustee encompassed the growth period of SCC. I will always be able to recall his voice when remembering trustee discussions.”

Additionally, while a member of the Siloam Baptist Church for more than six decades, Sanderson severed many roles to include church treasurer for more than half a century. He served as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, church deacon and Chairman of Deacons. He was also a council member of the Eastern Baptist Association.

Community remembers Bob Sanderson

