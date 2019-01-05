Clinton man charged with sex offenses

Rivas -

A Clinton man is facing a slew of felony offenses stemming from an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Kevin Ernesto Rivas, 21, of 126 Wheat Lane, Clinton, was charged Thursday with four counts of crimes against nature, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, four counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age and four counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

The warrants were served at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, reports state. Rivas’ bond was set at $2.5 million secured.

“Deputies received a complaint from a relative of the victim alleging inappropriate sexual misconduct. As a result an investigation was launched and probable cause was established to charge the suspect,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

Details on the investigation were not immediately available, however information disseminated on sexual assault cases is often limited, as are details investigations involving juvenile victims.The age of the victim or the date of the alleged offenses was not provided, and sheriff’s officials contacted could not say when the investigation was launched or how long it lasted.

Sheriff’s reports and jail records did indicate that an immigration detainer was placed on Rivas.

The detainer is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Homeland Security officials when potentially deportable individuals are taken into jails or prisons. It allows those individuals to be detained for an additional 48 hours to give ICE agents additional time to decide whether they will be taken into federal custody.

Suspect leveled with 16 felony counts, $2.5M bond

