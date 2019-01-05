Bellamy Center hosts screenings for health issues

Margaret Wrench, of Life Line Screening, submits data during a visit to the Bellamy Center. -

Behind private screens at the Bellamy Recreation Center, Margaret Wrench helped community members receive important life-saving information.

She was one of several medical professionals from Life Line Screening, who made a visit at the facility operated by the Clinton Recreation & Parks Department. The organization provides prevention and wellness screenings, while promoting healthy habits. As the manager for the Raleigh team, Wrench was happy to help with prevention for stroke and cardiovascular disease.

“It’s something that you can do to check out if you have any blockages that cause strokes and heart attacks,” Wrench said. “These tests show early signs of heart disease, stroke, blood pressure issues, and all sorts of stuff.”

According to the organization, nine out of 10 doctors support vascular ultrasound screen for people with two or more risk factors. Some of the risk factors include being 55 and older, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, a family history of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

After the screenings are completed, information is sent to physicians before it’s sent back to the visitors in about 2o days. On of the tests included carotid artery screening to check for the buildup of fatty plaque, which causes stroke and cardiovascular disease. A few others include heart rhythm and a osteoporosis risk assessment, which measures the shin bone to determine lower than normal bone mass density. According to medical officials, osteoporosis is painless and silent at beginning stages.

Brenda Potter, manager for the Bellamy Recreation Center and special events, encourages local residents to take advantage of the services. About 50 people came to get checkups.

“They’re very important for individuals because we get to find out things beforehand,” Potter said.

As a cancer survivor, she believes taking steps to help prevent diseases are important. Potter said it’s something that saved her life.

“I encourage anyone to take advantage because it’s a lot cheaper coming to this,” Potter said while referring to other medical facilities. “It makes you feel really good about yourself. As I said, I was a cancer survivor and I wouldn’t be here today. Preparation is the key.”

For more information or to receive updates about the next screening, contact the Bellamy Center at 910-299-4906.

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook

