School start, end may change

A loophole in North Carolina’s school calendar law may allow Clinton City Schools’ administration to modify the start and end date for school, beginning with the 2020 year.

According to Clinton City Schools’ superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the school calendar law exempts year-round schools from the mandated school start and end dates, but does not define a year-round school.

For this reason, Johnson said several LEAs throughout North Carolina operate under a year-round calendar, without being classified as a year-round school.

Under that loophole, Johnson presented information to board members Thursday night that would allow for Clinton City Schools to operate under a flexible schedule and modify the start and end dates for each school year.

According to Johnson, students have been participating in summer school opportunities and enrichment camps for years. Students have had the opportunity to learn year-round and educators have worked year-round for years. A more flexible schedule will allow students to take required end-of-semester tests before leaving for the Christmas break and avoid what Johnson called “the Christmas slide.”

“You hear about the summer slide, where students forget information while they are out for the two months,” Johnson said. “Well, our principals are concerned about the ‘Christmas slide’ and students forgetting information during the Christmas break and coming back not prepared for testing the following week.”

The North Carolina school calendar law requires each local board of education to adopt a school calendar consisting of 215 days, all of which must fall within the fiscal year. All school calendars must include a minimum of 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction; and the mandated opening date for students shall be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the closing date shall be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

Schools operating under the year-round calendar are exempt from those conditions.

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education adopted the 2019-20 calendar in January of last year. That calendar has the start date for school set for Aug. 26 and the closing date set for June 10. Those start and end dates will not be affected if the flexible calendar is approved, but Johnson said changes to the total number of instructional days per semester would be modified.

“I feel very strongly that local school boards and communities should have the ability to set start and end dates for school,” Johnson said.

If approved, for next year only, a total of 180 days will remain in the school calendar, but instead of 89 days in the first semester and 91 days in the second semester, there would be an 80/100 split, allowing for tests to occur before the two-week winter break. Beginning with the 2020-21 school calendar, the summer of 2020 would be shortened and the start date for that school year would be early August, but school would end in late May.

There are many advantages to a flexible calendar, according to Johnson. With a flexible calendar, students will have the chance to grow during the summer through enrichment opportunities, staff will have the opportunity for more professional development, there will be more flexibility for make-up days due to inclement weather, high school students will take exams before the winter break and remove the opportunity for lost learning due to the extended break, more alignment with the community college’s schedule and remediation to occur when it’s most needed.

“There are advantages to kids being able to test before the Christmas break,” board member Jason Walters said. “However, the disadvantage for the upcoming year would be a loss of instructional time.”

