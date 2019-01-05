‘Mystery Masterpieces’ returns

File Photo Beth Stewart and Jean McLeod examine art during a previous ‘Mystery Masterpieces.’ - Courtesy Photo This canvas piece by Kristie Slack and others will be displayed during ‘Mystery Masterpieces.’ -

In 2017, art lovers gazed at colorful canvases inside Alfredo’s Ristorante before taking them home to admire forever.

The result of that support added more beauty to Clinton through funding for the Downtown Recycle Art Walk (DRAW) project created with plastic caps by Raleigh-based artist Denise Hughes and local students. After a successful year, “Mystery Masterpieces” is returning with an agriculture theme to celebrate the largest factor of Sampson County’s economy. The next gathering is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Alfredo’s, 101 Wall St. The Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee started the fundraiser for public art and beautification projects for the downtown area.

“We appreciate the time, effort, and contributions of all participating artists,” stated Mary M. Rose, planning director/Clinton Main Street Manager. “The Clinton Main Street Program is pleased to be able to exhibit these mystery masterpieces which will help us raise funds to continue public art and beautification projects in Downtown Clinton. Ticket holders from our 2017 event seemed to enjoy going home with their very own mystery masterpieces.”

During planning stages, committee members wanted to have a unique art lottery style event. Artists created 6-by-6-inch mystery masterpieces and ticket holders were given the opportunity to draw a number when they checked in. Numbers drawn correspond with the art the ticket holder will take home.

Only 100 tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $35 each and must be purchased before the event. Hope Smith of Art of Hope will paint live and the piece will be raffled during the evening. Along with a display of work from 50 other artists, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Proceeds from the previous event went to the DRAW project through a partnership with the Simple Gifts Fund and the Sampson Arts Council. Sunset Avenue School and Roseboro Elementary School students were involved with building the artwork. The most recent addition was metal pieces of art created by the Sampson Community College Welding Program in 2018. Another was a painted fire hydrant on the corner of John and Ferrell Street by Natalie McCullen. For 2019, a mural next to the DRAW artwork is being completed by artists Charlie Knowles.

The Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee consists of Chair, Beth Stewart, Debbie Roberts, Wendy Carr, Kara Donatelli, Julie Stadig, Rachel Lane, Shawn Purdie, Eva Thornton, Natalie McCullen, and Chasity Herring. Sponsors during the event are Alfredo’s, Sunrise Wines, Mutual Distributing Company and Livingstone Graphics.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact officials at 910-299-4904.

Lottery-style event raises funds for art projects

